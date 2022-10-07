WINCHESTER - Work continues at both the North Reservoir Dam (in the Middlesex Fells Reservation) and at the Transfer Station on McKay Avenue.
A previous session of Town Meeting approved money to address deficiencies found at the dam. The contractor should complete the work by January of next year with some final touches to include addressing contaminated soil, wetland impacts, groundwater treatment, and other civil/structural issues.
Workers built up the front of the dam with lots of stone, enough to help it sustain seismic loadings.
DPW Director Jay Gil mentioned the town pumped 159 gallons of water out of the dam so the contractor could perform the necessary work; however, thanks to the extreme drought over the summer, the dam remains low. Gill added the water level is on the rise following a more rainy start to the fall.
A new concrete wall is designed to block seepage and, although there are no trees planted in the area (as the roots could cause damage), loam seeding was done, as well. Gill also said the trail that existed between the north and south dams will return.
Transfer Station
Like the North Reservoir Dam, Town Meeting also approved funding to upgrade and renovate the town’s Transfer Station.
Lee Costa, who is overseeing the design of the Transfer Station upgrades, said the town selected Seaver as the general contractor. So far they completed water and sewer work, storage pads, new construction of a trailer, demolition, and made repairs to the tipping building roof.
Electrical work and the abatement of the incinerator is ongoing. The next steps involve stormwater infiltration, configuring the new recycling area, working on the tipping building, and the installation of prefab buildings.
Costa said this new recycling area would relieve traffic issues (right now, he said fewer compactors are currently running). He suggested - “knock on wood” - that area could be finished before Thanksgiving.
Fortunately, for residents, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said someone was at the Transfer Station on Saturday directing traffic.
Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee said work could impact some service due to the stormwater installation (scheduled to begin in two weeks). Regardless, Costa told the Select Board work remained on schedule to finish in late spring of 2023.
The project also remains on budget. Costa remarked changes orders so far only totaled $100,000 (with $400,000 left if needed). As of now, the project expended $836,000 with $4.8M remaining.
One factor that will determine the ultimate completion date is the ongoing Eversoucre work.
Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the town, after meeting with a possible vendor, had work to do as it relates to a new plate reader system.
Log In
