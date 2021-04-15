WINCHESTER - After hearing from Town Manager Lisa Wong, the Select Board voted to support a Town Meeting article to increase non-union compensation.
Wong noted how one-third of the town’s workforce is comprised of non-union employees. In her budget, compiled back in mid-February, she allocated $275,000 for non-union employees. She told the board that after speaking to employees, they don’t want that money just going toward COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment).
Now, she increased the amount for non-union employees to $324,000 thanks to funds from the recreation department and water & sewer. Wong recommended using the extra money for a COLA increase, sick-leave buy back and a step increase.
She suggested a three percent adjustment in the compensation schedule, one additional step to the PT and CS schedule (3.5 percent above the current max) and management schedule (2.5 percent above the current max), and increasing sick-leave buy back from $125 per day to $150 per day.
“We need competitive wages,” Wong acknowledged, referring to the town’s effort to keep and hire the most competent employees.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt felt the increases seemed like a “lateral move” and proposed the town continue to address the issue going forward. Select Board member Amy Shapiro asked what the average turnover was each fiscal year.
Wong said it varies depending on the position and department. She added it was best to adjust the salaries toward the market.
When asked if the Personnel Board, who sponsors the article concerning salary adjustments for employees (union and non-union) and the Finance Committee looked at Wong’s proposal, she told the board she presented it to the Personnel Board last Wednesday (April 7). She wasn’t sure if the Finance Committee saw it yet.
With the Personnel Board looking for the Select Board’s support, they voted unanimously to back the town manager’s suggestions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.