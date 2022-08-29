WINCHESTER - Winchester starts the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 31 this year. On Wednesday, there will be an early release for grades K-5 at 11:20 p.m. There will be no school on Friday, Sept. 2, and school will return on Tuesday, Sept. 6 after Labor Day weekend, according to a note made by the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Frank Hackett.
In his Welcome Back letter Dr. Hackett stated that he hopes students have been able to rest and enjoy time with those they care about in places they love this summer. He further stated that everyone at WPS is ready and excited to see all returning students as well as newly enrolled students this year.
According to the letter, the town’s facilities department has done a tremendous job preparing the buildings, and the technology team has been working non-stop to get ready for students’ return. Dr. Hackett appreciates everyone that has been working so hard to prepare them for the 2022-2023 school year.
According to the school website, school hours for grades K-5 will begin at 8:10 a.m. All school doors will open at 8:05 a.m. as students should not arrive before 8:05 a.m. as there is limited supervision. K-5 will be dismissed at 2:20 p.m.
Pre- kindergarten arrival is 9 a.m. Pre-k dismissal end time varies by program. All playground areas are closed before school and during arrival and dismissal times. The morning and afternoon entry and exits will be the same.
For grades 6 to 12, arrival will be at 8:30 a.m. and dismissal will be 3:07 p.m. Morning and afternoon entry and exits will be the same.
For more back to school information including the measures the school will continue to take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, breakfast and lunch menus, school supplies list and student handbooks please visit winchesterps.org/welcome-back.
