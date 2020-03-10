WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester receives approximately 50 percent of its water from the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority (MWRA). In all, the MWRA provides wholesale water and wastewater services to more than three million customers in 61 communities mostly in eastern Massachusetts.
On average, the MWRA delivers an average of 200 million gallons per day to its customers, with a peak delivery of 350 million gallons. It also collects and treats an average of 350 million gallons of wastewater per day, with a peak capacity of 1.2 billion gallons.
The MWRA gets its water from two reservoirs: the Quabbin Reservoir, which stores 412 billion gallons of water, is 150 feet deep, 17.9 miles long, and three miles wide, and the Wachusett Reservoir, which stores 65 billion gallons, is 129 feet deep, 8.5 miles long, and one mile wide.
The MWRA stretches over 102 miles of active transportation mains and tunnels with 284 miles of distribution mains with more than 4,700 valves. 85 percent of the water is delivered by gravity through 12 pumping stations.
The water flows to Winchester from the Wachusett Reservoir in Worcester, then though Boylston, Northborough, Southborough, Framingham, Wayland, Weston, Newton, Cambridge, Somerville, Medford, Malden, Melrose, Stoneham, and finally into Winchester and then Woburn. Once in the area, it flows up to the Turkey Hill Tank in Arlington and down into Winchester. It’s also pumped from the newly rehabilitated Gillis Pump Station in Stoneham up to the Bear Hill Tank and down into Winchester.
The remainder of the town’s water is supplied from its reservoirs in the Middlesex Fells Reservation and it’s treated at the Winchester Water Filtration Facility.
The town also draws water from Spot Pond in Stoneham thanks to an agreement in 2002 between the MWRA and Winchester and because the MWRA reclassified Spot Pond in 1997 an an emergency supply. Winchester has made 18 withdrawals since signing the agreement, totaling 753 million gallons.
Spot Pond covers 22 communities in an emergency including Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, Winchester, Wilmington, and Woburn. It also covers communities as far as Boston, Marblehead and Swampscott.
NIH Redundant Project Pipeline
While Winchester has many sources of water to draw from, it means nothing without working pipes to carry the water from the reservoir or Spot Pond to residents in town. Therefore, an MWRA pipeline project will impact the town starting this fall to replace thousands of feet of water transmission main in Section 89. This area is the only pipeline in the system with pre-stressed concrete cylinder pipe with brittle wire issues, which has been the cause of many catastrophic breaks around the country.
If a pipe breaks down, which it has in the past, it takes the Bear Hill Tank off-line.
The project involves several communities such as Winchester, Reading, Stoneham, Woburn, Wakefield, and Wilmington. Some of the work has been completed in Reading (December of 2017) and Stoneham (August of 2018). More work in Stoneham should finish this June.
The entire project consists of replacing 10,300 feet of 48-inch water transmission main, abandoning 6,000 feet of Section 29 and replacing air valves, blow off valves and line valves. A small portion of the project will involve on street construction on Forest Street and Eugene Drive in Winchester. Upon completion, the MWRA said the roads would be repaved curb-to-curb.
Fred Laskey, the Executive Director of the MWRA, outlined the project schedule: final design complete this month, advertise the project next month and completion in 42 months by December 2023 This would be for the entire project, not just the Winchester section. Laskey said the work in town should take one year.
The Executive Director also said the MWRA will coordinate with the town to replace impacted local water mains, work with police and the Town Engineer on traffic plans, review localized rock removal with police, fire and the Engineering Department, and coordinate any tree replacement wit the Tree Warden.
Once a contractor has been selected, the MWRA will host a community meeting with residents to inform them about construction, traffic, schedules, and local impacts.
Laskey stressed the MWRA would “leave it better than we found it,” in regards to both Forest Street and Eugene Drive. He estimated working 60 feet per day, which equates to construction in front of one house one day, then another house the next day and so on.
Once complete in Winchester, the MWRA will move into the Kraft Food site, then onto Montvale Avenue in Woburn. He said to expect night work, but not in Winchester; rather, it would occur on Montvale Avenue and Washington Street in Woburn.
Before the project begins, Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff said the town would “have to line everything up with all the other projects” in regards to police detail. The town has many projects on the horizon, from work outside the McCall Middle School to bridge work on Swanton Street and Lake Street.
