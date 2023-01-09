WINCHESTER - 80 percent of voters backed the override question for the Lynch Elementary School project. The question, which asked residents to “exempt from the provisions of proposition two-and-one-half” the “amounts required to pay for the bonds in order to pay for the costs of the construction of a new Lynch Elementary School,” passed with 2,892 in favor and only 618 against.
In this case, taxpayers should expect to pay $55 per $100,000 of assessed home value or $700 per year for the median home price (about $656.52 for the average home; $779.10 for a home valued at $1.5M). With interest from borrowing, the town will pay $146M in total for the life of the loan and $8.6M starting in FY24.
The total cost is expected to run the town $94M before the Massachusetts School Building Authority reimburses the town $17M.
Voters also supported the second ballot question “to assess an additional $400,000 in real estate and personnel property taxes for the purpose of funding the Capital Stabilization Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023.” This will allow the Capital Planning Committee to pay for traffic calming improvements to areas around the Lynch School in advance of the school reopening upon construction of a new building.
Unlike the previous ballot question, this result ended up much closer with 53 percent voting in favor. In total, 1,874 voters supported the operating override and 1,588 did not.
Overall, 3,519 residents participated in the special election or just under 25 percent of registered voters. This falls just short of typical spring election turnout (32 percent voted in the past spring election also held on a Saturday).
Now that voters have officially agreed to fund the Lynch School project, the town can continue to move forward with the architects and with the MSBA. One timeline showed the design phase ending this year with the project going out to bid next fall. Construction could then start in 2024 with students ready to move in by September of 2025, according to lead architect Charlie Hay of Tappé Architects.
The new Lynch building will sit partially on the wellfield land that Town Meeting authorized the School Committee to control, something the MSBA said must happen before they could approve any funding.
The first floor will contain the early learning center, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten while the second and third floors will contain grades 1-3 and 4 and 5, respectively. Plans are still in the early design phase and, therefore, subject to change.
The second ballot question will help fund as many as 12 projects around the school building at a total cost of $2.8M. The town already heard from Toole Design Group on preliminary design plans back in September.
Erica Guidoboni, Toole’s project engineer, outlined four tiers, with several projects in each one. Tier one showed work on Royal Street at Horn Pond Brook Road, Royal Street at Sylvester Street and Middlesex Street at Horn Pond Brook Road and Canal Street for a cost of $1.2M.
Tier two showed work at Pond Street at Woodisde Road and Pond Street at Brentwood Road for a cost of $412,000. Tier three showed work at Pond Street at Chesterford Road and at Norfolk Road for a cost of $745,000.
Tier four showed work at Middlesex Street at Lake Street and Main Street for a cost of $547,000.
