WINCHESTER – More than 100 Winchester residents of all ages splashed and swam this past sunny Sunday at a Community Swim/Swimathon hosted at Hall Memorial Pool in Stoneham by Swim Winchester, the grassroots group working to build an indoor pool in town.
Members of the Winchester High School swim team were on hand demonstrating stroke technique, fundraisers swam to raise money and awareness, and board members brought folks up to date on the hiring of Fennick McCredie Architecture to develop a preliminary design and establish a construction cost estimate for the proposed aquatic facility on Skillings Field.
Event chair Mary Chmielowiec noticed a few swimmers taking Swimathon to heart at the Sunday event, including Marta Kruszelnicka who logged two miles and explained, “I love swimming, so it's very important to me to support the indoor swimming pool in Winchester for all to enjoy all year round.”
Swimathon participants are swimming throughout July in pools, ponds, lakes, and even the ocean. Mom of two, Bryn Buck, is swimming her laps in a lake and said, “The pool will be a welcoming place for fitness and swimming for all members of the community including families, seniors, Winchester High School athletes, and residents with special needs.”
At writing, about 100 Swimathon supporters have contributed almost $7,000. Residents who missed the refreshing Community Swim event can still join the Swimathon (information at https://swimwinchester.org), and folks interested can view the Select Board Meeting in September when Swim Winchester plans to share a six-month update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.