WINCHESTER - The Planning Board presented three articles at fall Town Meeting last week, going 1-1-1 with one passing, one failing and one getting indefinitely postponed.
Article 4
Town Meeting overwhelmingly supported this article to update Sections 8.1 and 10 of the town’s zoning bylaw to comply with National Flood Insurance program requirements. According to Town Planner Brian Szekely, the state created this program in 1968 to offer flood insurance to homeowners.
New guidelines for this program include: purpose (to ensure public safety, eliminate new hazards, prevent public emergencies, avoid the loss of utility services, eliminate costs associated with response and cleanup, and reduce damage to public and private property) and boundaries (it includes all special flood hazard areas of town designated as Zone A, AE, AH, AO, and A99 on the Middlesex County Flood Insurance Rate Map issued by FEMA).
The new guidelines also mention abrogation and greater restriction, disclaimer of liability, severability, designation of community flood administrator (the town engineer), requirement to submit new technical data, variances to building code floodplain standards, variances to local zoning bylaws related to community compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program, and permits.
The new guidelines talk about base flood elevation and floodway data, the floodway and floodplain, notification of watercourse alteration (the town engineer must notify adjacent communities, especially upstream and downstream, NFIP State Coordinator, and NFIP Program Specialist, FEMA Region 1), use regulations, recreational vehicles, and permitted uses.
The new guidelines also include a section detailing the Floodplain Overlay District and such terms: base flood, development, district, flood boundary and floodway map, Flood Hazard Boundary Map, Flood Insurance Rate Map, flood insurance study, floodway, functionality, historic structure, lowest floor, manufactured home, manufactured home park or subdivision, new construction, 100 year flood, recreational vehicle, regulatory floodway, special flood hazard area, start of construction, structure, substantial damage, substantial improvement, substantial repair of a foundation, variance, violation, and Zones A, AE, AH, AO, A99, B, C, and X.
With the Select Board offering a favorable recommendation, the article passed 153-2.
Article 5
Town Meeting barely defeated this article to change the definition of “half story” in the town’s zoning bylaw. Although it received a majority of support, it didn’t receive the necessary two-thirds.
Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius said this article would clarify existing wording and add a quantitive guideline. He called the current definition awkward, as it only defined the word by the architectural style (i.e. sloped roof), but not by the massing.
He referred to the change as “minimally invasive,” calling it a common approach.
Even though the Select Board recommended favorable action, Town Meeting did not. One member, Tony Conte, said it could negatively affect affordable housing by reducing the upper story.
Another, Ann Sera, also opposed the article, but for the exact opposite reason, fearing it could sanction very tall rooftop stories. She also said this definition was “tightly related” to other definitions in the town’s zoning bylaw.
“We need something to address split level,” she asked, pointing to that as being the real problem.
Sera felt this change would “really redefine attic,” calling it confusing and “not very well thought through.”
However, she did appreciate the Planning Board for trying something.
Town Meeting member Dorothy Simboli agreed with Sera regarding the Planning Board’s attempt, but wondered how it would play out in reality.
“We need to look for a more constructive approach,” she remarked.
One member in favor, Russell Gay, said the Planning Board was just trying to clarify the definition and he didn’t see any difficulty with the proposed new definition.
In the end, Jerius stressed this change wouldn’t increase building height, though he acknowledged the current bylaw allows for tall houses. Regardless, Town Meeting defeated the article with 97 in favor and 54 against (thus not meeting the two-thirds threshold).
Article 6
Town Meeting indefinitely postponed an article to create a Master Plan Implementation Committee at the request of the Planning Board. Previously, the Select Board expressed concerns with the article as written and didn’t offer their support.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt called the article “not ready for primetime.”
It’s a fairly simple article in that it wants to create a Master Plan Implementation Committee made up of 10 members, the town planner plus nine residents. Eight of these residents would serve a three-year term.
Things get more complicated when broken down, as the article asks that the eight residents be divided into four groups corresponding with the four themes of the Master Plan, with two members per theme. The last resident would be a Youth Representative between 16 and 20 and serve for one year.
The members would be appointed as follows:
• Youth Representative by an appointing committee consisting of the town moderator and the chairs of the Select Board and Planning Board
• The Balancing Development with Preservation Group by an appointing committee consisting of the chairs of the Historical Commission, Housing Partnership Board, Planning Board, Disability Access Commission, and Select Board
• The Connecting People to Places Group by an appointing committee consisting of the chairs of the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee, Planning Board, Select Board, Disability Access Commission, and Council on Aging
• The Ensuring Sustainability Group by an appointing committee consisting of the chairs of the Planning Board, Conservation Commission, sustainability director, and Climate Action and Advisory Committee
• The Building Community Group by an appointing committee consisting of the moderator as well as the chairs of the Planning Board, Board of Health, Cultural Council, and School Committee
The Select Board outlined concerns such as finding enough residents to serve and it possibly interfering with work the Select Board already does.
The board suggested the Planning Board bring the article back in the spring, with member Mariano Goluboff saying it will be hard to find people not already on other boards.
