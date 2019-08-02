WINCHESTER - The 7th Glen Doherty Memorial Road Race will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22 in Winchester as a fundraiser to honor a hometown hero.
Doherty was a former Navy SEAL, who sacrificed his life in order to serve other people during the attack on the American Consulate in Benghazi, Libya on Sept. 12, 2012.
Online registration and race prices are now available at $35 for the adults 5/10K race and $20 for kids at www.GlenDohertyFoundation.org
The cost for the day of registration is $40 for adults for the 5/10K and $20 for kids.
Also this year, there is a new Ruck Division i.e. all participants will receive a GDMF rucker patch. There is also a no weight division for the inaugural year.
Also, on Saturday, Sept. 21, there will be race details and registration information at the Winchester Library in the Large Meeting Room from 12 - 2 p.m.
Also, runners who registered online are strongly encouraged to pick up their numbers on Saturday to avoid Sunday lines. New runners can register as well on Saturday at $40 and $20 for kids.
There will also be T-shirts free to the first 500 registered runners (also available for purchase on day of race).
The Race Day number pick-up will be at the Jenks Center, 109 Skillings Road, Winchester where the race will start as it heads north and and then west around around Wedge Pond, goes south, and then back through the Winchester Center area to the Jenks Center.
Sponsors as well as volunteers are also sought and can register at the web site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.