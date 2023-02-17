WINCHESTER - With just one month until the annual spring town election on Saturday, March 18, Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon released the final candidate’s list. Voting takes place in the high school gym from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Only one race will be contested: two people, Vincent Dixon and Michelle Prior, are running for the one open seat on the Select Board.
In other races:
Heather von Mering, candidate for reelection, seeks to remain the Town Moderator.
Richard Michienzi, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the Board of Assessors while George Norwell, Jr. seeks a two-year seat on the same board.
Gregory Sawicki, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the Board of Health.
Nicholas Rossettos, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the Planning Board. A second seat remains open.
Michelle Bergstrom, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the School Committee.
Angela Murdough, candidate for reelection, seeks a three-year seat on the Library Board of Trustees while Victoria Garcia-Albea seeks a second open seat.
No candidates have pulled papers for an open five-year seat on the Housing Authority.
Town Meeting
Residents who pulled papers for Town Meeting seats are:
Precinct 1 (eight to be elected for three years)
Christa Anzalone-Russo, incumbent
Meredith Mason-Crow, incumbent
Ann Sera, incumbent
John Richard, incumbent
Amanda Lewis, incumbent
Roger Wilson, incumbent
Gregory Sawicki
Marilyn Gaglis
Enzo Rascionato
(one to be elected for two years)
Kathleen Duncan
Jennifer Ryan
Precinct 2 (eight to be elected for three years)
David Judelson, incumbent
Richard Rohan, incumbent
Brian Sogoloff, incumbent
Soumya Ganapathy, incumbent
Michelle Blumsack, incumbent
Michael Galvin, incumbent
Jay Melkonian, incumbent
(one to be elected for one-year)
Menina Widom
(one to be elected for two years)
Shukong Ou
Precinct 3 (eight to be elected for three years)
Lauren Costello, incumbent
Susan Lewis, incumbent
Michelle Bergstrom, incumbent
Joan Grenzeback, incumbent
Lance Grenzeback, incumbent
Elisa Jazan, incumbent
John Looney, incumbent
Heather Mango, incumbent
Vince Dixon
Theodore Michalski
(one to be elected for two years)
Meghan Sheehan
Lauren Kuzmak-Herrmann
Sarah Gannon
Precinct 4 (eight to be elected for three years)
Stephen Engel, incumbent
Susan Schwartz, incumbent
Steven Bonnell, incumbent
Brian McCarthy, incumbent
My Linh Troung, incumbent
Brian Vernaglia, incumbent
Jared Cumming
Precinct 5 (eight to be elected for three years)
Peter Cheimets, incumbent
Janice Dolan, incumbent
Mariano Goluboff, incumbent
Heidi Deleo, incumbent
Alan Field, incumbent
Daniel McGurl, incumbent
Charlene Band, incumbent
I-Ching Katie Scott
Kathryn Hughes
(one to be elected for one year)
Stefanie Mnayarji
Jason Roeder
Precinct 6 (eight to be elected for three years)
James Johnson, incumbent
Michael Bettencourt, incumbent
Richard Mucci, incumbent
Catherine Tomey, incumbent
Robert Colt, incumbent
Patrick Matteson
Taylor Tinmouth
Philip Frattaroli
(one to be elected for one-year)
No candidates have pulled papers
Precinct 7 (eight to be elected for three years)
Stephen Campbell, incumbent
Jean Jones, incumbent
Leigh Hurd, incumbent
Lauren L’Esperance, incumbent
Jennifer Haefeli
Megan Blackwell
Isobel Magee
Thomas Hopcroft
Brian Rowan
Precinct 8 (eight to be elected for three years)
Catherine Bauer, incumbent
Wei Chen, incumbent
Raegan McCain, incumbent
Alison Swallow, incumbent
Donald Bradford, incumbent
Russell Gay, incumbent
Rebecca Slisz, incumbent
Michael Creane
