WINCHESTER - Earlier this month, the Select Board approved a long-term borrowing, plus a short-term borrowing (one-year BAN - Bond Anticipation Notice) for $2.1M for the Lynch feasibility study, as well as drainage upgrades and engineering work at the Transfer Station for $200,000.
Town Treasurer Sheila Tracy informed the board there were four bids for the short-term borrowing with the winning bid courtesy of Upenheimer Company. Interest rates on the borrowing will be .2876 percent.
For the long-term borrowing, the town requested $10,250,000 to cover the last piece of the high school work, $2.7M for Muraco repairs and $2.5M for work at the North Reservoir Dam. The town received five bids with the winning bid courtesy of Robert Beard. Interest rates will be 1.413 percent.
Tracy said for the long-term borrowing, reduced costs mean the town is really only borrowing $8.25M.
As for the interest rates, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said that Aaa rates were .31 percent; with the town’s short-term rates below that, he called the rates incredible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.