WINCHESTER - `Tis the season . . . for COVID, apparently.
While many residents spent November enjoying Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, too many others caught COVID. 179 people, according to Winchester’s daily dashboard, became infected with the deadly virus last month, the highest number in any month this year (the previous high was 113 back in April). This represents an increase of 108 over October.
Currently, 51 residents are considered “active confirmed cases.” In total, 1,717 residents recovered from the virus while 22 died (that’s an increase of two since the end of November). Winchester’s positivity rate increased to 2.77 percent (still below the state at 3.63 percent and below neighboring communities like Woburn at 4.69 percent).
The numbers began trending downward starting in early August, but plateaued in early October before starting an upward climb to where they now reside close to three percent. At one point, Winchester reached an almost zero percent positivity rate in late spring.
Oddly, Winchester’s positivity rate keeps climbing even though the town vaccinated more than 90 percent of all eligible residents. The data doesn’t indicate how many received a booster shot, though, meaning many residents who were once considered “fully” vaccinated may no longer remain in that category.
Fortunately, it doesn’t appear the increase in cases made it’s way to the school system, as only 21 active cases exist within the school district (this includes both students and staff). Since the start of the school year in September, 114 students and staff tested positive. It breaks down this way (as of Dec. 3):
Parkhurst pre-k: current (0), total (1)
Ambrose: current (3), total (11)
Lincoln: current (1), total (9)
Lynch: current (7), total (14)
Muraco: current (1), total (21)
Vinson-Owen: current (4), total (20)
McCall Middle School: current (4), total (28)
WHS: current (1), total (10)
The town discussed adjusting or removing the indoor mask mandate currently in effect (since mid-August), but with the numbers headed in the wrong direction that option may be off the table for now.
