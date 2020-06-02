WINCHESTER - After years of dealing with 40B projects (some going forward, others not), the Town of Winchester finally caught a break. Thanks to its Housing Production Plan and the creation of 79 affordable housing units, the town reached what is effectively known as “safe harbor status.”
According to Town Planner Brian Szekely, this means the town now has two years where it can potentially reject any 40B project it doesn’t want (or think would benefit the town). It officially started on March 19, 2020 and ends on March 18, 2022. Szekely called it getting the Housing Production Plan certified.
The Town Planner acknowledged the recent project on River Street put the town over the top.
“This is pretty huge news,” he admitted.
Had the town only created approximately 40 units (or half of the 79 it did create), it would only receive “safe harbor status” for one year. Instead, the town gets an additional year where it can create more affordable units to keep its “safe harbor status” going.
It should be noted, according to Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, the town is still “nowhere near” the 10 percent needed to stop all 40B projects, and it “still has a long way to go.”
In the meantime, the town now has the advantage over developers and the leverage to force them to create affordable units that would benefit not just the developer but the town and its residents, as well.
Once the developer submits their Project Eligibility Letter to the state, the town (Select Board) can submit comments and choose whether or not the project should continue.
“I’m happy we’re finally here,” Goluboff, who ran for the Select Board on the issue of affordable housing, said. “We still need to produce to have ‘safe harbor status’ beyond 2022.”
In order to get more units, they must be permitted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, then after 20 days (if there are no appeals), the town writes a letter to the Department of Housing and Community Development to further certify their Housing Production Plan.
The state allowed cities and towns to create this Plan knowing many communities wouldn’t be able to reach the 10 percent threshold for some time. The Plan allows those communities to continue to build up their affordable housing stock without being subjected to unwanted 40B developments if they produce a certain number of affordable housing units each year.
Of course, should a developer propose a 40B project the town agrees with, it can definitely work with the developer and create more affordable units that will go toward its “safe harbor status.”
