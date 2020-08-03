BOSTON - State Representative Michael S. Day along with his colleagues in the Massachusetts House of Representatives recently passed legislation authorizing up to $463 million for economic development stimulus, with a focus on assisting businesses severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Day successfully amended the legislation to include the authorization of $1,075,000 in spending for the Town of Winchester, subject to future appropriation by the Baker Administration. The amendments, adopted unanimously by his colleagues, authorize $1,000,000 for further redevelopment of the downtown commuter rail corridor. Rep. Day secured an additional $75,000 in authorization language that, if appropriated by Governor Charlie Baker, will enable the Winchester Historical Society to increase and enhance remote access and programming.
“I appreciate my colleagues trusting me and approving these amendments, which will play a significant role in enriching our community and spurring economic growth and job creation if the Governor takes the next necessary steps to release these funds,” said Rep. Day. “These investments are more important than ever in the wake of the destruction wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The legislation, H.4879, An Act enabling partnerships for growth, authorizes the Governor to issue bonds to fund investments in job training, child care assistance, public school grants, and tourism initiatives. It also specifically sets aside funds for companies that invest in sustainable and climate resilient affordable housing developments.
The bill will now be conferenced with a similar Senate bill.
