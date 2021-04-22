WINCHESTER - Spring Town Meeting, which begins this Monday at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom (and which residents and non-Town Meeting members can watch at wincam.org), features 30 articles. Below are articles 11-20.
Article 11
This article asks Town Meeting to amend the water and sewer rates currently in effect. The Select Board recently supported an option that would increase the rates by three percent over the next two fiscal years and then five percent from FY24-FY26.
Article 12
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate a sum of money from the Parking Meter Fund to the Wedgemere Parking Account #0396912 and the Town Center Parking Account #0396942 to pay for parking meter equipment and all related costs, maintenance of parking lots, and other costs associated with the collection and enforcement of parking ticket revenues at the Wedgemere and Downtown parking lots.
Article 13
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate a sum of money from the PEG Access and Cable Related Fund to pay for PEG access service programming, monitoring the cable operator’s compliance with the franchise agreement and preparing for renewal of the cable franchise license including any associated expert and legal services.
Article 14
This article asks Town Meeting to hear and act on the report of the Capital Planning Committee regarding the revised proposed Capital Plan for FY22.
Article 15
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate a sum of money for engineering, design, permitting and planning expenses related to remodeling, reconstructing and making of extraordinary repairs to the town’s Transfer Station facility and associated environmental remediation, including the demolition and disposition of the incinerator, and for the payment of all costs incidental and related thereto; to determine whether this appropriation shall be raised by borrowing or otherwise.
Article 16
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate a sum of money for the construction of traffic improvements at the intersection of Waterfield Road and Church Street, including all costs incidental or related thereto, which appropriation shall be in addition to the amount previously appropriated for the design, engineering and construction of such traffic improvements under Article 11 at the 2019 Fall Town Meeting; to determine whether such appropriation shall be funded from transfers from the Capital Stabilization Fund established under Chapter 69 of the Acts of 2002 and the Parking Meter Fund, or otherwise.
Article 17
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate a sum of money for the Main Street bridge project, consisting of replacing and/or repairing the concrete rails and all costs incidental and related thereto; to determine whether this appropriation shall be funded by transferring amounts from the Capital Stabilization Fund, transferring unexpended proceeds of the town’s General Obligation Municipal Purpose Loan of 2020 Bonds dated June 25, 2020 issued for the purpose of funding the Waterfield Road bridge rehabilitation and repair project pursuant to the vote of the 2019 Fall Town Meeting passed on Nov. 7, 2019 (Article 14), which project has been completed and has no remaining liability, pursuant to Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44, Section 20, or any other source or combination thereof; to determine whether the town manager shall be authorized to have oversight of the Main Street bridge project; and to determine whether in accordance with Section 4-2 of the Town of Winchester Home Rule Charter the town manager shall have the authority to enter into contracts and approve payments with respect to the project.
Article 18
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate a sum of money to install additional culverts behind the Muraco Elementary School for flood mitigation purposes, including engineering expenses and all other costs incidental and related thereto; to determine whether this appropriation shall be raised by borrowing or otherwise; to determine whether in accordance with Section 4-2 of the Town of Winchester Home Rule Charter the Town Manager shall have the authority to enter into contracts and approve payments with respect to the project.
Article 19
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate a sum of money to make extraordinary repairs to the Muraco Elementary School, including engineering expenses and all other costs incidental and related thereto; to determine whether this appropriation shall be raised by borrowing or otherwise; to determine whether in accordance with Section 4-2 of the Town of Winchester Home Rule Charter the town manager shall have the authority to enter into contracts and approve payments with respect to the project.
Article 20
This article asks Town Meeting to raise and appropriate, or transfer from available funds, a sum of money to defray the expenses of the town for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 and especially for or relating to all or any of the officers, boards or departments and for all purposes authorized by law, vote to fix the salary and compensation of all elective officers of the town as provided in Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 41, Section 108, and to appropriate funds into the Capital and Building Stabilization Funds.
