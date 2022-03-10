WINCHESTER - Chris Nixon, a Winchester resident of 22 years, parent of three, and School Committee member since 2010, is eagerly running for re-election on Saturday, March 19.
What sets Nixon apart from the other candidates running is his experience as a parent of three children who either grew up in the Winchester Public Schools (including the Lynch preschool) or who are attending McCall today. This helps him understand students' K-12 growth. But it is his experience on the School Committee and other key town boards or committees that affords him a unique appreciation for how "Winchester works" and how it doesn't.
Beyond his role on the committee since 2010, he is a veteran member of Town Meeting, Capital Planning Committee, and the EFPBC where “we are making excellent progress towards the new Lynch Elementary School.”
He has a hunger for achieving big goals as a district with a corresponding understanding of how to run the railroad. He stated that understanding basic duties, decisions, and lanes of the School Committee are an essential element of a high-functioning government. He further mentioned that a similar understanding of the workings of other Winchester public bodies means a better chance at collaboration and coordination on major shared initiatives, investments, and change.
Nixon has six key goals for this coming year. He added, however, that no one member gets anything accomplished on their own and it takes a team. Most often a team that extends to the Superintendent of Schools and the District Leadership Team. He also added that the student and parent community is “who we serve and their voices must always be considered.”
These six goals are to execute a long-term contract for the Superintendent of Schools, in collaboration with the superintendent, establish the Strategic Plan framework as discussed in December, constructively negotiate a successor collective-bargaining agreement with the units of Winchester Education Association, the passage of the Lynch Replacement Project Funding Agreement at fall Town Meeting, the passage of the debt-exclusion override in January for construction of the new Lynch Elementary School, and, lastly, to secure funding for much-needed improvements at the Lincoln Elementary School, McCall Middle School, and early work at the Parkhurst School and Carriage House to accommodate swing space for students as the town builds the "New Lynch."
As far as changes to the Winchester school system, Nixon believes that major changes should be driven by shifts in strategic vision. He added that although the School Committee partners on district goals development each summer, it has been five years since the district’s last true strategic visioning. He noted that the last two years, interrupted by COVID-19, “have given us all pause—policymakers, teachers, parents, and students - to rethink both what is essential in education and also what new tools, tactics, and priorities are helpful lessons-learned that can and should be applied in our post-pandemic world.”
Though the committee has discussed this conceptually, Nixon said, they need to be sure not to lose this opportunity while collective memories, including students’, are fresh. But before launching a community-wide strategic visioning, they need the right executive team in place to help shape, share, and execute the plan. The biggest changes they can make are signing contracts with a permanent superintendent, a permanent director of finance, and a permanent director of special education. He added that all these roles today are either interim or being vacated.
Nixon would like the community to have a broader shared understanding of “what we do, how we do it, and why.” For example, with the importance and meaning of standardized testing coming under more scrutiny nationally, both at the secondary and post-secondary level (think of MCAS 2.0, and major changes from the College Board), he’s appreciative of the district's emphasis on performance-based assessments, but with this, it's important to be data-driven and to have some shared understanding of "what we collect and why."
He would like to be able to share it, learn from it, and change their practices from it, and wants to find out the best way to share this information with the parent community as well so they can understand this feedback loop. He commented that it's a subject that is both wide and deep but requires the right permanent team in place to challenge each other - and the School Committee.
The major issue facing the school district now, according to Nixon, is the physical and mental health of students, teachers, and staff. He added that just as they’ve acknowledged that low self-esteem and social/emotional challenges can become barriers to learning, teachers and staff similarly need to know that they are appreciated, valued, and supported.
Focusing on the committee, Winchester continues to evolve into a more diverse community that acknowledges students' success in more and more meaningful ways. Since the pandemic, the students and employees alike are exhausted and he appreciates the stress that everyone has been under and the building-based teams' focus on mental health, but he is also incredibly proud of the resiliency, creativity, and overall positive attitude brought to bear in the face of such change and uncertainty.
Nixon stated that the town is becoming increasingly polarized politically, which is a shame. Those who know him and his work know that he is not motivated by politics. He brings an analytical and fair-minded approach to district goals and challenges and is always willing to consider an alternative point of view. He noted that he could not have imagined three years ago today that he would be working with an interim superintendent, interim finance director, interim town manager, four-fifths of a Select Board, and that two School Committee members would serve only one term during a public health crisis.
Key committees like Capital and FinCom have similarly seen significant turnover, and with this helpful perspective and institutional knowledge can be lost. If elected, he will be the best mentor he can be to the committee members (particularly newer ones) and will work hard to develop strong working relationships between the committee and other boards, committees, and commissions in Winchester.
He concluded by stating that "above all else, voters should know that I respect - and will continue to respect - each and every member of our community. I do not believe in silencing those with contrary points of view. Though we surely do not all agree on everything, respectful public discourse at the School Committee table is essential to good government. We should celebrate our successes and acknowledge (and learn from) our mistakes!"
