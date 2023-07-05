WINCHESTER - The Select Board heard from members of the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee concerning the poor condition of the high school gym floors. They also heard from the EFPBC about the poor condition of flooring in parts of the main building.
Vice-chair of the EFPBC Chris Nixon called this the “more troubling flooring issue,” noting how the town could use $160,000 left over from the high school renovation project to begin to address this issue.
In a memo to members of the DPW including director Bob Labossiere, and high school principal Dennis Mahoney, Chris Conway, facilities coordinator with the DPW, wrote how the high school “has been experiencing areas of floor bubbling and eventually, failure.”
He noted how the issue has been addressed “in certain areas” by an outside vendor recently, but it continues to surface. He mentioned two areas of concern include the guidance corridor and the transition from the dining commons to A building (ceramic and guidance corridor).
The guidance corridor is original building, he wrote, adding how the transition from the dining commons to A building also looks to be existing original building in that area.
Nixon said the town brought in Allegheny Flooring and they found the concrete lifted due to water. The company said the guidance corridor was “well adhered to the floor prep and the floor prep was well adhered to the concrete base.” They called the failure in the concrete and around the rebar, which Nixon said was original to the 1970 high school project.
Conway, in his memo, wrote: “An interesting note is that when the (guidance corridor) was removed, the floor prep was intact and only appeared as a bubble. After breaking through the prep, that’s when the failed concrete was found.”
The facilities coordinator then asked the $25,000 question: does the high school have a more significant and/or potentially structural issue going on that requires further and more in depth attention?
Nixon said the DPW has concerns about the rate of the damage and the multiple cracks in the floor and the issue came to the attention of the EFPBC in May. He said the problem only exists on the first floor.
The EFPBC and DPW plan to bring in more experts. The vice-chair also acknowledged that lots of people are concerned; however, he pointed out there’s no way to get analysis in time for the Capital Planning Committee’s summer ranking cycle. This means the project may have to go as an article on the fall Town Meeting warrant without capital assistance.
Nixon said they would use the left over high school funds to pay for the structural analysis.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested more people than just the town could be at risk, including the engineers who designed the renovated high school. Jay Nardone, chair of the EFPBC, said his committee would handle the legal affairs.
