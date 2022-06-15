WINCHESTER - COVID numbers are once again trending in the right direction. After peaking in early May, the town seems to have the coronavirus under control.
Over the weekend, the town reported 51 cases last week, down from 72 cases the week prior and 100 cases the week of May 22. This, unfortunately, means almost nothing as the town could see a spike in cases any week (similar to how the town reached 56 cases the week of April 17 before hitting 135 cases two weeks later).
It should also be noted these numbers don’t reflect self tests taking at home.
Overall, Winchester dropped its COVID-positive percentage to 6.87 percent or below most neighboring communities except Arlington (6.06 percent). In fact, Burlington, Lexington, Medford and Woburn are all above eight percent. Even the state average is 7.58 percent.
However, May was a tough month for the town, as it hit 480 total cases, the most since January of this year (and the third most since the pandemic began). Thankfully, with so many residents vaccinated (and many more boosted), the town didn’t seen a massive increase in deaths and hospitalizations.
Data shows 90 percent of all eligible residents received two shots of the vaccine (or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and 60 percent of all eligible residents received a booster dose (this includes seven percent of children aged 5-11; removing those individuals pushes the number of boosted residents to well over 70 percent).
As school comes to a close, the town only saw a modest number of individuals with COVID last week, 35 in total, with most of those occurring at the high school (13) and Vinson-Owen School (seven). The town hasn’t seen a massive spike in the school system, hence why students have been able to continue attending classes in person as opposed to virtual learning.
Although COVID is not in the news as frequently as it was six months ago (during the winter omicron/delta surge), the virus absolutely hasn’t gone away. There will continue to be surges as new variants emerge (and some communities may even reinstitute mask mandates). Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, wear a mask when necessary and get vaccinated/boosted.
