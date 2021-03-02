WINCHESTER - The screening committee to find a new, interim Superintendent of Winchester Public Schools narrowed the choices down to two. After interviews via Zoom, the School Committee said they had two high quality candidates. One candidate stood out, however, for his experience and leadership skills.
Therefore, the committee unanimously voted to offer Supt. of Braintree Public Schools Dr. Frank Hackett the position. A couple of days later, the two sides agreed on a two-year contract. Starting July 1, he’ll replace outgoing Supt. Dr. Judy Evans.
School Committee Chair Brian Vernaglia said the committee sought an “experienced leader and exceptional collaborator . . . a principled and fair-minded professional wth educational leadership including: upholding a vision for excellence during a time of change, championing authentic learning for all students in a changing demographic, supporting collaborative, high performing and innovative academic and administrative teams, and engaging with community stakeholders.”
Some of the characteristics the interim supt. must have include: a passion for life-long learning and excellence in teaching and learning for all, authentic listening and persuasive communication skills, strong financial, budgeting and strategic planning skills, and prior experience with the Massachusetts School Building Authority on core replacement and/or major renovation projects.
The committee said Hackett checked off all the boxes.
Vernaglia outlined the schools’ mission statement as “provid(ing) all students with an outstanding education in a nurturing yet challenging environment that fosters academic achievement, healthy social and emotional development, enthusiasm for education, and a life-long love for learning.”
Before voting, the committee thanked the screening team headed by Laurie Kirby. They all seemed to agree the process went smoothly and both candidates shined.
Ultimately, they all nominated Hackett as the preferred choice. School Committee member Zeina Marchant cited his “deep experience with the MSBA process and construction.” She added how he’s “been to a district like ours.”
She also enjoyed his sense of humor and ability to put people at ease.
“He brought out the best in all of us,” Marchant noted.
Being a former high school and middle school teacher, as well as a principal, also helped his cause, according to Marchant. She also called him a good listener who is open to feedback.
“He was honest about his past mistakes,” Marchant recalled as a positive trait.
Hackett spoke about COVID from both the science aspect and also the human aspect, something he’ll have to balance as Winchester looks to get students back in school on a full-time basis. He mentioned social-emotional issues, especially as it relates to bringing the students back.
As for budgeting, Marchant said he talked about it as a creative solution as it relates to the needs of staff and students.
For School Committee member Chris Nixon, he called both candidates impressive and noted the other candidate brought a lot to the table. He said both men were candid regarding the lessons they’ve learned.
While Hackett didn’t give a detailed approach to budgeting, Nixon said he focused on organizational change, i.e. making it more than just about money, but rather, whether or not it can be done differently or better.
Nixon also pointed out how Hackett said he loves working with enrollment numbers and comes from a school system that, like Winchester, keeps growing. He understands the Student Opportunity Act, as well.
“He has that experience as a sitting superintendent,” Nixon remarked, adding how he also has a unique perspective of working out of state when he worked as a superintendent in Maine. “Both could do the job, and well, but Hackett rose to the top.”
School Committee member Michelle Bergstrom agreed with many of Nixon’s points, adding how Hackett believes that budgets are a listening phenomenon as well as a math phenomenon.
“He knows you can’t assume you’ll always have the answer to every challenge,” she stated.
Bergstrom also highlighted his experience working with both the MSBA and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“Bring people into the process early and use individual strengths to your advantage,” Bergstrom recalled Hackett say during their interview time.
Having already managed a school district through COVID-19, focusing on students and having just a few extra experiences gave Bergstrom enough confidence in Hackett to support him as the preferred candidate for Winchester.
Vice-chair Karen Bolognese pointed to the leadership profile as a reason to select Hackett since he checked those boxes and could help “guide us through up and down times.”
Like her fellow committee members, she called Hackett an experienced leader and said he worked with a small team in Maine similar to the small team in Winchester.
“I appreciated his emphasis on staff, community and their input,” Bolognese noted.
She also praised his experience with building projects, town government, multi-year planning, and program needs. Like Marchant, the vice-chair also appreciated his ease and sense of humor.
“With all these challenges, you have to be ready and nimble, and I support Hackett for these reasons,” Bolognese acknowledged.
For the chair, Vernaglia, like his vice-chair, pointed to the leadership profile and admitted both candidates were “outstanding in most categories” and both candidates “checked most of the boxes.” He said they both have a passion for learning and great communication skills.
“This position is for an interim (superintendent), and (the person chosen) needs to be flying quickly,” he reminded his fellow committee members.
Vernaglia pointed to Hackett’s skills as a superintendent in Massachusetts as slightly stronger than his competitor’s. He also felt Hackett could guide the school department through the upcoming Lynch project as it reaches the feasibility stage.
With that, Marchant, Nixon, Bergstrom, and Bolognese all nominated Hackett as their first choice and he was then unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.