WINCHESTER - Another deadly incident took place on Shannon Beach at the Upper Mystic Lakes in Winchester over the weekend.
State police identified the body of 17-year old Lynn resident Luis Tejada. Police say he was swimming with his family when he went under the water. HIs family called 911 and Stoneham divers recovered his body after an extensive search conducted by members of the Winchester Fire Department, Stoneham Fire Department and Environmental Police.
Police don’t believe foul play was to blame, but added the family were swimming outside the designated swimming area.
Last year, several incidents occurred at Shannon Beach including the drowning death of a 52-year old man from Lynn who fell off an inflatable float in an unsupervised part of the water back on July 6. That man, according to state police, attempted to swim back to shore, became tired and began to struggle in the water before ultimately going under.
Nearly three weeks later, police responded to the beach for reports that another person drowned. Fortunately, the unidentified man showed up later on the shore.
Then, in August, a large fight broke out on the beach and multiple stabbings occurred in the DCR parking lot.
The fight began after an argument between a group of young men over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck while it was parked in the lot. Punches were thrown between several men until one retrieved a knife from his vehicle and began stabbing those involved in the argument.
Several of the men ran into the woods after the fight but were discovered by troopers a short time later. Winchester and Medford EMS evaluated those involved in the incident. One person was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Four more men were also arrested. All five were charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.
