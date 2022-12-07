WINCHESTER - Is your electrical bill too high? If so, the members of Winchester’s Climate Action Advisory Committee suggest switching to WinPower100. According to chair Rick Eno, the price for WinPower100 “is way lower than Eversource Basic.”
In July 2017, Winchester launched WinPower, a new electricity bulk buying program, like a group purchase, for households and small businesses. WinPower, Winchester Community Choice Electricity (or CCE), is designed to stabilize the cost of electricity for residents and businesses, as well as increase the share of renewable “green” energy in Winchester’s electricity supply.
There are three levels to WinPower: basic, standard and WinPower100, with each offering more “green” energy at a slightly higher cost. WinPower100 is 100 percent renewable energy using local solar and wind.
The average homeowner in town pays $218 per month with Eversource Basic, but with WinPower100 that number drops to $141 per month. With WinPower Basic and Standard, it’s $127 and $133 per month, respectively.
Eno called WinPower100 the “fastest and cheapest way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” He said it also benefits residents as the price is set every 24 months, as opposed to every six months with Eversource Basic (this also means that Eversource’s price could drop below WinPower100 or either of the other two WinPower options).
If residents ever decide to switch, opting in and out is fairly simple and can be done at any time. Residents can visit the town’s website for more details.
Eno, though, felt residents not using WinPower100 should switch to help reduce CO2 emissions, as 43.6 percent of the town’s greenhouse gas emissions come from residential buildings. One of the Climate Action Plan goals calls for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050.
Eno said getting half of all residents on any WinPower service would get the town closer to its 2030 goal. Currently, according to Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt, 300 residents use WinPower100.
“For a little money, you can be a green hero,” Vice Chair of the Climate Action Advisory Committee Prassede Calabi said.
To increase that number, the CAAC suggested offering incentives. They even proposed a lottery whereby five residents signed up for WinPower100 could win a free Transfer Station sticker or have their electricity bill paid for by the town (the Select Board said they would need town counsel’s opinion first).
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, in backing WinPower, called the stability of pricing a major benefit to signing up, as he noted how the market has fluctuated recently. Member John Fallon also supported switching, pointing out how simple it was, only taking 30 seconds.
As noted by Select Board Chair Rich Mucci, all residents start with WinPower Standard and have to either opt in to WinPower100 or opt in to WinPower Basic. And, when asked by vice chair Anthea Brady if more people signing up would affect the price, Pruitt said it wouldn’t.
Calabi also noted how a portion of WinPower100, above and beyond state requirements, is tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.