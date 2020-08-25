WINCHESTER - Wear a mask. That’s the message from the Select Board (and just about any sane, rational person) to anyone heading downtown.
With narrow sidewalks in Winchester, it’s difficult for walkers to remain six feet apart. Therefore, the Select Board encourages all residents and visitors of the town center to put on a mask. Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said he received several requests from residents and especially concerns from seniors (the group most at risk from dying due to COVID-19).
The board could have left it up to business owners to police their own areas, but they chose not to place the burden entirely on them. Instead, they authorized Town Manager Lisa Wong to work with the Chamber of Commerce and Board of Health on a signage and education campaign.
The board also flirted with the idea of imposing fines on any resident who refuses to wear a mask with Bettencourt noting the town gives tickets to people for improper parking. Ultimately, Select Board member Susan Verdicchio made a motion only regarding the education and signage campaign. If that fails, the board could always revisit the idea of implementing a fine.
When it comes to mask wearing, unless the resident has a medical condition that would prevent him or her from wearing one, there’s no reason every resident shouldn’t place one over their mouth and nose when leaving the house, especially if he or she plans to congregate with others.
As Bettencourt noted, “It’s the easiest thing to leave the house and stick a mask in my pocket and put it on my face.”
He added he’s seen a lot of kids not wearing them downtown, which seniors told him makes them uncomfortable. As a reminder: masks don’t protect the wearer as much as they protect other people FROM the wearer. This means wearing a mask protects those around you, so even if you don’t care about getting coronavirus, most other people do.
Wong said the education and signage idea is simply to continue to encourage and motivate people to wear masks in town, and not to create an ordinance with big fines.
If the board did choose, at some point, to implement fines, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff reminded his fellow board members their board and the Board of Health can impose a fine up to $300. Anything more would require a bylaw change, which would necessitate a vote of Town Meeting.
Wong said the Board of Health hasn’t specifically met on this topic, but added individually two members favor fines and one backs the education and signage campaign.
Most of the Select Board agreed the signs should work, with Verdicchio saying there doesn’t need to be fines.
“Let’s just ask people to be responsible and respectful,” she stressed.
Select Board member Amy Shapiro, also against fines, said the signage campaign should help support storeowners who ultimately decide whether to let someone inside their business or not. Almost every business in the state requires patrons to wear a mask before entering.
“I agree,” said Select Board member Jacqueline Welch to Shapiro’s comment on using signage to support business owners. “Maybe I’m naive, but I believe most people wear a mask and want to do the right thing.”
If the board does eventually decide to fine mask-less residents (or at least those who refuse, even if given a mask), Goluboff suggested a smaller, $50 fine, rather than the more expensive $300 one.
While Bettencourt offered a slight push for instituting fines, because of what he saw downtown, Shapiro disagreed, saying she didn’t see the same issues he saw in the town center.
“I think we should educate the young people in lieu of fines,” she argued. “Fining residents is a slippery slope and I’m not comfortable with it.”
In fairness, Winchester saw a few cases in the beginning of the pandemic and even less in the last few weeks. In total, only eight residents passed away from COVID-19. This lends credence to the notion residents in town wear masks and socially distance already.
(1) comment
After reading this article, I will avoid the town area. Both bank have branches elsewhere and so haven't the coffee shops. As for the shops, you may not get the item that you will get; but shops in other locations will have similar items. Why take the chance on getting a fine stepping out of you vehicle because you don't have a mask on
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.