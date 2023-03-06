WINCHESTER - Two members of Winchester Youth Baseball and Softball, Jason Capodanno and Chris Gannon, came to the most recent Select Board meeting with good news: projects to improve both Ginn Field and Nutile Field were ready to move forward.
Capodanno said work on Ginn Field, at a cost of $22,730, included a backstop replacement, rebuilding two dugouts and fixing lights. Work on Nutile Field, at a cost of $11,500, included fixing the batting cages by removing the chainlinks.
“It’s hard to get kids in and out,” Gannon said about the batting cage situation, adding how removing the chainlink would improve the flow of practice.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said Winchester Youth Baseball and Softball worked with Project Manager Meg White and the DPW. She said the board could only approve the concept, but Winchester Youth Baseball and Softball could return with a more formal presentation once the work is complete.
Once that happens, then the organization can officially gift it to the town.
Before they approved the plans, Select Board member John Fallon mentioned a tree in left field that apparently interferes with play and asked if it could be removed. Capodanno said spoke about an upcoming project to replace the sprinklers in the outfield, noting they could address the tree then.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci called the work “huge,” especially for a program, he noted, that continues to serve more and more kids.
The Select Board unanimously approved the concept.
