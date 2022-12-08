WINCHESTER - Thanks to the Select Board recommending a 3.5 percent water & sewer rate increase for FY23 and Town Meeting approving it back in the spring, the town will avoid a $1M average annual deficit over the next five fiscal years, according to Matt Abrahams of The Abrahams Group, who advises the town on matters relating to water & sewer rates.
Thanks to the rate increase, the average residential user saw their bill increase from $134.49 in FY22 to $138.15 in FY23. A Tier 1 user, i.e. someone who uses less water, saw a much smaller increase, from $79.05 in FY22 to $80.77 in FY23. Commercial users saw the biggest jump, from $582.78 in FY 22 to $602.13 in FY23.
If the town continues with The Abraham Group’s recommended 6.5 percent rate increases over the next four fiscal years, it will cause retained earnings to remain at 10 percent by FY27. (The retained earnings would actually decrease over a couple of years as the town would presumably use some of that money for water & sewer related projects.)
Overall, the town remains in good financial shape even as the MWRA continues to increase its costs for water (3.9 percent annually) and sewer (3.3 percent). Systemwide, the MWRA averaged a 3.5 percent water increase over the past five years and a 2.1 percent sewer increase.
In Winchester, that amounts to a 3.1 percent increase for operation and management over the past five years, a very slightly decrease in capital costs and a total .9 percent increase in that five-year time frame.
On average, Winchester paid $62,000 per year over the last five years or $308,000 total. Other, non-MWRA expenses cost the town $165,000 annually (or $823,000 total over the five-year period) for operation and management.
Local debt-service also increased by an average of 6.7 percent for an average annual increase of $81,000. Abrahams said the Chapter 110 tax levy covers 86.45 percent of that debt. Indirect costs increased, as well, by 5.6 percent or $81,000 annually.
Total expenses increased by an average of 3.2 percent to $1.8M total over the past five years. With all these increases, it’s no surprise Winchester would need to ask residents and commercial business owners to pay a little more each fiscal year.
Over the past five years, residents saw an average rate increase of 4.4 percent (this includes a 12 percent hike in FY21, plus an increase to the service charge that same year). Monetarily speaking, residents paid $167,000 more per year or $834,000 total. This allowed revenues to increase by $355,000 or $1.8M over a five-year period.
Unfortunately, according to Abrahams, even with all the increases, revenues remained slightly behind expenses over the past five years. This caused retained earnings to drop sharply before spiking in FY21.Today, retained earnings are $210,000 below the amount registered in FY17.
All this results in the town suffering a small deficit in FY22 of $40,000 (though much less than initially projected thanks to the town’s 3.5 percent increase). Retained earnings were certified at $1.55M (slightly above projections).
Abrahams projects a surplus for FY23 of $19,000 thanks to the very dry summer (a previous study projected a $313,000 deficit). He added how additional revenues were offset by additional expenses (MWRA and stormwater capital). In total, the town should see an additional $565,000 in “extra funds” from FY22 results and FY23 projected results (these “extra funds” being the difference between original projections and actuals).
Over the next four years, starting in FY23, Abrahams projects more increases in MWRA assessments for operation and management but slight decreases for capital, an increase in debt service tied to capital projects, and an increase in capital outlay expenses.
He said total expense increases and slightly more conservative projections for user charges revenue offset “extra funds” accumulated with FY22 results and FY23 projected results.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said all this means the plan is working. This includes all the money spent on both the South Reservoir Dam and the North Reservoir Dam.
Abrahams should return in the spring with more updated information and a recommendation for FY24 and whether the town needs to move ahead with a 6.5 percent increase as he suggested prior to spring Town Meeting.
