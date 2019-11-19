WINCHESTER - Changes, both big and small, are coming to the Transfer Station.
The Select Board, at the recommendation of DPW Director Jay Gill, approved increases to the permit fees for residents ($225 to $235), commercial haulers ($105 to $140) and those who participate in the SMART program ($50 to $55).
Originally, Gill asked that rates increase $35 for commercial haulers, $25 for SMART stickers and $35 for regular stickers to cover an upcoming shortfall thanks to an increase in the town’s solid waste contract from $59.61 per ton to $90 per ton (before increasing three percent each year after). This would leave a $285,000 shortfall without any increases.
Gill’s suggestion would have covered multiple years; however, the board decided to only approve increases to cover 2020. The new solid waste fee goes into affect in FY21. The town negotiated with Covanta, the town’s current solid waste company, and Wheelabrator, its former company. Both offered the same rates, but Gill said Wheelabrator offers a larger facility and two locations (North Andover and Saugus).
According to DPW Business Manager LeeAnn McGahan, the town will end up paying $90 the first year, $92.70 the second year, $95.41 the third year, $98.48 the fourth year, and $101.30 the fifth year should the town choose to sign a five-year contract.
Commercial haulers will see the largest increase because they bring in 40 percent of the town’s solid waste tonnage (3,781 in FY19). Gill felt it seemed reasonable to shift some of the burden onto the haulers. This increase will bring in $133,000 in revenue. He said the last increase took place in FY18, but before that it had been 15 years.
Even with the increase, the town remains at the lower end of fees for commercial haulers in the state. The average cost is $161. With Winchester, Wellesley sits at $140. Danvers is on the high end at $200.
Gill and new Transfer Station manager Nick Parlee also suggested other changes at the station. They mentioned increasing the minimum scale charge from $10 to $25 and also instituting a tier fee for scale use, plus a $15 tare fee for contractors who just want to weigh the content of their vehicle. They also discussed increasing the trash rate for brick and concrete to $125 for residents only.
Parlee noted how leaves are out of control and proposed raising the compost fee from $40 to $60. The town is currently charging less than Landscape Express. Gill then said he wanted to institute a $50 fine for contractors whose loads jam the pits and also to anyone who uses the station without a sticker. He felt people come from out of town to use Winchester’s Transfer Station.
Another issue Gill discussed concerned roll out containers (Dumpsters). Gill said he didn’t want them in the Transfer Station, and he pointed to one vendor who has been a real problem (that vendor is no longer allowed inside). Gill then clarified he mostly wanted a policy that would only allow residents to bring in roll out containers.
One other issue Parlee mentioned involved installing some kind of transponder system or bar code reader to help prevent non-sticker users from accessing the Transfer Station. Initial costs would be around $10,000. He suggested putting out an RFP in the future.
The board appreciated the hard work Gill and his team did to close the upcoming Transfer Station deficit, especially since, as Select Board member Michael Bettencourt noted, “we knew this day was coming.”
Bettencourt went on to note how “the market has caught up to us,” adding that a five-year contract for Wheelabrator makes sense.
When the board chose to increase regular and SMART sticker fees less than Gill proposed, chairman Mariano Goluboff said it made more sense to increase them to cover the cost for 2020, then come back after and discuss additional increases if necessary.
