WINCHESTER - Article 14, to enter into a Land Disposition Agreement with Woburn-based Melanson Development Group for the parcel of land at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street received overwhelming support at Town Meeting.
The area, according to Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, used to be a “flourishing local shopping destination” that housed a bank and a photo store, among others, back in the 1990s. Today, the property is boarded up and desolate after a proposed CVS fell through.
Bryan Melanson actually purchased the property several years ago, met with the neighbors and planned to develop it prior to the onset of the pandemic. After he lost control of the property, the town eventually stepped in and acquired the 1.2 acres of land for $5.27M through eminent domain.
Over the summer, the town released a Request for Proposals that the Melanson Development Group responded to. In a meeting with the Select Board, they offered 60 total housing units with two of those units rented to those making 60 percent of the Area Median Income and 14 rented to those making 80 percent of the AMI.
The plan also calls for 90 resident parking spaces and 16 customer parking spaces (as the development team plans to convert 6,000 square feet on the first floor into commercial space).
While the offer of $4.05M was $1.22M less than what the town paid, the Select Board chose to move forward with the plan to save the town from paying to hold on to the property. With the Melanson Development Group’s offer and the use of Free Cash to cover the remaining $1.22M (which will be offset through American Rescue Plan Act Funds), the town will break even on the deal. (The town also received $150,000 from its state delegation to help cover incidental costs like legal fees.)
Going forward, Bettencourt showed the town receiving $200,000 in property taxes each year starting in 2026. The project will also help increase the town’s Subsidized Housing Index to 5.7 percent.
When the Finance Committee offered its recommendation, chair My Linh Truong said the town was “between a rock and a hard place,” noting how it only received one offer.
She outlined the pros and cons of supporting the article: pros included advancing affordable housing goals, reducing the amount of land the town owns, less interest rate risk, lowering holding costs, another year of being in safe harbor (where the town won’t be subjected to unwanted 40B projects), and improving a highly visible area; cons included losing $1.22M, only having one bidder, not maximizing the potential for that area, and the town has shown a precedent for loss when making real estate transactions.
In the end, FinCom voted favorable action, as did the Planning Board, Affordable Housing Trust and the Housing Partnership Board.
While the town did pay a high price to obtain the property, former Select Board member and Planning Board Chair Jaqueline Welch pointed out it was to avoid a legal fight. The town had to offer the owners fair market value. And because the town planned to use the land for affordable housing, it was able to claim eminent domain.
However, the fair market price left the town with a $1.22M shortfall compared to the Melanson Development Group’s offer. At first, the town wanted to use ARPA funds to close the gap, but Bettencourt said town counsel offered different opinions on whether it could do that. ARPA funds are for the highest and best use, and, technically, affordable housing units don’t qualify as the highest and best use for that site.
Therefore, Town Meeting also approved Article 15, allowing the town to use Free Cash to cover the $1.22M shortfall and ARPA funds to replenish the budget.
Town Meeting speaks
Town Meeting members who spoke on Article 14 were mostly in favor. Bob MacIntosh asked what would happen if the ZBA (who is the Special Permit Granting Authority) rejected the proposal and Elizabeth Lydon, from Talerman, Mead and Costa, the town’s counsel, said the sale is contingent upon all approvals.
When asked by Alan Field if the Select Board took into account the Climate Action Plan, Bettencourt said they did and the building would be all electric.
Roger Wilson believed this type of project would wind up in everyone’s neighborhood due to the town lacking affordable housing to meet the state mandate. He asked Town Meeting to focus on that and not think it could “move the dial on affordable housing.”
He also asked how the buyer could cancel the deal and if the units could ever be converted into condos. Lydon said the developers would do their due diligence and if anything came up or during the permitting process or if they discovered environmental issues. She also called the units deed-restricted and said they must remain rental in perpetuity.
When asked by Dorothy Simboli if someone could challenge the RFP because the Melanson Development Group offered such a low amount of money, Lydon said she had no concerns because everyone had an equal opportunity to respond.
A late motion to indefinitely postpone the main motion failed. The main motion passed with 135 in favor and 15 against. Seven Town Meeting members abstained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.