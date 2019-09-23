WINCHESTER - While the town continues to decide how to best handle stormwater runoff, the Select Board authorized Town Engineer Beth Rudolph to continue with an option that would see residents pay a fee based on a tiered structure for impervious surface area (that being area that doesn’t collect rainwater).
Rudolph outlined an option that showed five tiers from 0 sq. ft. of impervious area all the way to more than 15,000 sq. ft. Tier 1 includes buildings that are 4,000 sq. ft. or less and contains 3,763 parcels (60 percent). Tier 2 includes buildings that are between 4,000 sq. ft. and 5,300 sq. ft. and contains 1,386 parcels (22 percent). Tier 3 includes buildings that are between 5,300 sq. ft. and 8,000 sq. ft. and contains 1,204 parcels (14 percent). Tier 4 includes buildings that are between 8,000 sq. ft. and 15,000 sq. ft. and contains 81 parcels (four percent). Tier 5 includes buildings that are more than 15,000 sq. ft. and contains 15 parcels (.24 percent).
The more impervious area a resident has, the more that resident would pay.
A second option would have spread out the payment evenly for the first three tiers.
The town will now create a stormwater bylaw for Fall Town Meeting. If approved, the town would set a fee in spring that would go into effect on July 1, 2020.
“Everyone contributes to stormwater runoff,” Rudolph said, explaining why the bylaw is needed. “We want the water to be clean.”
Both Select Board members Jaqueline Welch and Susan Verdicchio added how the bylaw would encourage people to have more pervious surfaces and less impervious surfaces.
When asked by Select Board member Amy Shapiro which tier would bring in the most money, Rudolph said they would have to set the fees first. She did suggest the board’s preferred option could net the town approximately $730,000 annually with tiered fees ranging from $100-$480.
If approved, this would assist the town with its MS4 obligations. 16 years ago, the EPA issued a five-year stormwater permit designed to improve the quality of stormwater runoff. In April of 2016, the EPA finally issued the second, known as the MS4 permit.
As a condition of the permit, the EPA has developed a series of mandatory requirements to be implemented over a period of five- to 10-years. They include water quality based effluent limitations and requirements for impaired waterbodies without a TMDL (Total Maximum Daily Load), as well as six “minimum control measures” designed to reduce stormwater pollution to the maximum extent practicable.
Money raised from this new stormwater fee could help pay down any MS4 contributions.
