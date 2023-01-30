WINCHESTER - After hearing some residents’ concerns about the Zoning Board of Appeals’ practices and procedures as it pertains to site plan review, the Select Board, through Chair Rich Mucci, sent the members of the ZBA a letter.
The letter states, in part, “While we take no position and defer to the opinions and expertise of the Board of Appeals on the merits of any particular application, we believe the Board may benefit from a seminar from Town Counsel on practices and procedures that apply to the various applications that come before you.”
While the board didn’t go into any specific details or mention any specific issues in the letter, they noted the new town counsel was chosen “because of their expertise in land use matters.” Mucci wrote, “we believe that you would find such a seminar to be informative.”
Select Board member John Fallon, after seeing the letter, wondered if residents were concerned with the site review plan process not being clear, being arduous or getting bogged down. Town Counsel Jay Talerman said he couldn’t “characterize what applicants are or aren’t feeling.”
Talerman added he sees the ZBA “straining at the bounds of site plan review.” He suggested his team “could be of assistance.”
Fallon also wondered if maybe the ZBA was overreaching in its duties as it pertains to site plan review. He proposed reacquainting people with their roles and responsibilities.
(Site plan review differs from granting a special permit in that site plan review tends to be for projects that are allowed by right. Site plan review typically governs the height and setback of a project.)
Talerman said he respects the passion of the board, but noted his team has “a lot of zoning experience.”
“We’re happy to help other boards, too,” the town counsel stated.
The Select Board supported the letter, with only member Mariano Goluboff abstaining, and opening a dialogue with the ZBA.
“We should reaffirm the values of the ZBA and why we have residents in those roles,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said. “We need to make sure the process is open and fair.”
The complete letter is below:
Members of the Board of Appeals:
In the Select Board’s capacity, we often receive comments about the actions of boards, commissions and officials in the Town of Winchester. To that end, we have received a number of comments about various land use boards, including, most recently, the Board of Appeals. While the comments have touched on a variety of subjects, there has been a number of comments relating to the Board’s practices and procedures with respect to Site Plan Review.
To that end, we have consulted with Town Counsel as to such matters. While we take no position and defer to the opinions and expertise of the Board of Appeals on the merits of any particular application, we believe that the Board may benefit from a seminar from Town Counsel on practices and procedures that apply to the various applications that come before you. Our new Town Counsel was selected, in part, because of their expertise in land use matters and we believe that you would find such a seminar to be informative. This is especially so with respect to the new members of the Board.
Town Counsel can make themselves available at a time of your choosing but it would be our hope that a seminar could be scheduled in the first quarter of 2023. Please contact our Town Counsel Jay Talerman to coordinate this event and do not hesitate to contact the Town Manager’s office if you need any assistance.
Sincerely,
Richard Mucci,
Chair Winchester Select Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.