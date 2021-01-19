WINCHESTER - A number of residents wasted little time pulling nomination papers for town election on March 30. As of now, there stands to be some serious races for Select Board, Planning Board and School Committee. Of course, not everyone who pulls papers will return them with the required 50 signatures, so time will tell on who is actually in the running.
One guaranteed change involves the Town Moderator position, as current moderator Peter Haley announced his retirement from the position at the past fall Town Meeting. Haley took over for long-time moderator John Sullivan who recently passed away.
Running for Haley’s seat is current Planning Board Chair Heather von Mering. Her leaving the Planning Board opens up a seat for a newcomer. There is a second Planning Board seat available, currently held by Maureen Meister, who pulled papers for reelection. Two others also pulled nomination papers for the Planning Board: Richard Welch and Sale Dale.
For the Select Board, four residents are currently running for two seats: incumbent and chair Michael Bettencourt, Richard Muchi, Roger Wilson, and John Stevens.
The big race, as of now, involves the School Committee, where five residents seek two seats: Shamus Brady, Thomas Hopcroft, Allison Kangas de Ballalta, Joanna Boylan, and Allison Spillane.
For assessor and Board of Library Trustees, only the incumbents Paul Manganaro and Jane Murray, respectively, pulled papers. Consequently, no residents pulled papers yet for Board of Health or Housing Authority.
As it pertains to Town Meeting, eight seats in eight precincts must be filled (for thee-year terms unless otherwise noted). Residents running for Town Meeting seats include:
Precinct 1:
Robert Deering
David Heinold
Douglas Marmon
Chris Nixon
Quinn Simpson
Maura Sullivan
Susan Verdicchio
Vincenzo Rascionato
Richard Humphrey
Precinct 2:
Susan Carney
Laura Colella
Jason Lee
Anthony Conte
Precinct 3:
Caren Connelly
Thomas Howley
Susan McPhee
Maureen Meister
Jason Lewis
Robin Vos
Karen Caputo
Amy Poftak
Theodore Michalski, Jr.
Charles Kelley
Precinct 4:
Bettina Parks
Sally Quinn
Maryanne McCall Taylor
Bhavana Upadhyaya
Candace Van Aken
Stephen Boksanski
Precinct 5:
William Band
Robert Johnson
Aaron Kutylo
Ruth Trimarche
Carol Savage
Jacqueline Welch
Nikolas Casagrande
Melissa Madden
Tim Nolan
Precinct 6:
Margaret McIndoe
Joan Miller
Francis Sabatino
Noha Soliman
John Wiseman, III
Paul Manganaro
Monica Ross
Precinct 7:
Bryn Buck
Deborah DePeter
Magdalena Ferrari
Bruce Hickey
Christopher Jones
Caroline Woodward
Megan Blackwell
Elizabeth Schreiber
Precinct 7 1-year vacancy*
Elizabeth Schreiber
Precinct 8:
Norman Doucette
Hank Lin
Martin Mahoney, II
Min Qiu
Heather von Mering
John Wile
The notification deadline for incumbent Town Meeting members to notify the Town Clerk is not until Feb. 2, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.