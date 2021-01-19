WINCHESTER - A number of residents wasted little time pulling nomination papers for town election on March 30. As of now, there stands to be some serious races for Select Board, Planning Board and School Committee. Of course, not everyone who pulls papers will return them with the required 50 signatures, so time will tell on who is actually in the running.

One guaranteed change involves the Town Moderator position, as current moderator Peter Haley announced his retirement from the position at the past fall Town Meeting. Haley took over for long-time moderator John Sullivan who recently passed away.

Running for Haley’s seat is current Planning Board Chair Heather von Mering. Her leaving the Planning Board opens up a seat for a newcomer. There is a second Planning Board seat available, currently held by Maureen Meister, who pulled papers for reelection. Two others also pulled nomination papers for the Planning Board: Richard Welch and Sale Dale.

For the Select Board, four residents are currently running for two seats: incumbent and chair Michael Bettencourt, Richard Muchi, Roger Wilson, and John Stevens.

The big race, as of now, involves the School Committee, where five residents seek two seats: Shamus Brady, Thomas Hopcroft, Allison Kangas de Ballalta, Joanna Boylan, and Allison Spillane.

For assessor and Board of Library Trustees, only the incumbents Paul Manganaro and Jane Murray, respectively, pulled papers. Consequently, no residents pulled papers yet for Board of Health or Housing Authority.

As it pertains to Town Meeting, eight seats in eight precincts must be filled (for thee-year terms unless otherwise noted). Residents running for Town Meeting seats include:

Precinct 1:

Robert Deering

David Heinold

Douglas Marmon

Chris Nixon

Quinn Simpson

Maura Sullivan

Susan Verdicchio

Vincenzo Rascionato

Richard Humphrey

Precinct 2:

Susan Carney

Laura Colella

Jason Lee

Anthony Conte

Precinct 3:

Caren Connelly

Thomas Howley

Susan McPhee

Maureen Meister

Jason Lewis

Robin Vos

Karen Caputo

Amy Poftak

Theodore Michalski, Jr.

Charles Kelley

Precinct 4:

Bettina Parks

Sally Quinn

Maryanne McCall Taylor

Bhavana Upadhyaya

Candace Van Aken

Stephen Boksanski

Precinct 5:

William Band

Robert Johnson

Aaron Kutylo

Ruth Trimarche

Carol Savage

Jacqueline Welch

Nikolas Casagrande

Melissa Madden

Tim Nolan

Precinct 6:

Margaret McIndoe

Joan Miller

Francis Sabatino

Noha Soliman

John Wiseman, III

Paul Manganaro

Monica Ross

Precinct 7:

Bryn Buck

Deborah DePeter

Magdalena Ferrari

Bruce Hickey

Christopher Jones

Caroline Woodward

Megan Blackwell

Elizabeth Schreiber

Precinct 7 1-year vacancy*

Elizabeth Schreiber

Precinct 8:

Norman Doucette

Hank Lin

Martin Mahoney, II

Min Qiu

Heather von Mering

John Wile

The notification deadline for incumbent Town Meeting members to notify the Town Clerk is not until Feb. 2, 2021

