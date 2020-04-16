WINCHESTER - If you think the coronavirus will have an affect on Winchester’s upcoming budget and budgets going forward, you’d be 100 percent correct. Town Manager Lisa Wong said the virus and its impact has caused her to change her three-year financial plan (FY20-FY22).
Fortunately, the town did pass a general budget override and it still has money left for use to help balance two fiscal year budgets (this year’s and FY21). After that, Winchester should still have approximately $1M left for FY22.
To stay ahead of the curve, Wong asked department heads to budget for FY22. She projects an $800,000 gap, but thinks the town can close it. However, she mentioned the possibility of issues with student enrollment, something into which Superintendent Judy Evans is looking. That could have an impact on FY22.
The Town Manager did knock on wood regarding expenditures outside of the DPW due to the coronavirus. Right now, the town has a full staff (and using the most overtime of any department), but Wong noted the worst is yet to come with the virus. The death toll in Massachusetts keeps climbing and has risen above 1,000 for the first time.
DPW Director Jay Gill continues to use the current budget, the Town Manager pointed out, mostly because the DPW has two unfilled positions.
While expenditures remain an issue, Wong noted how revenue could become a problem especially when it comes to local receipts and state aid for the next two fiscal years. One department that could take a major hit, the Recreation Department could see a $500,000-$600,000 loss in revenue. The department has $400,000 in retained earnings and Wong suggested it would use $55,000 in FY21.
However, the department could also eat up all the retained earnings this fiscal year, which would mean the town would have to supplement the retained earnings through Free Cash or some other revenue source.
Right now, Wong said the town continues to pay temporary employees at $16,000 per week. The town may choose to lay off some employees, but that savings could then get eaten up by unemployment, the Town Manager admitted. Another cost-saving measure entails not needing to hire temporary employees over the summer.
When it comes to the town’s real money maker, real estate taxes, the Town Manager encourages residents to pay on-time (May 1) if they can. She reminded the Select Board how most of the town’s property taxes come from mortgage companies who already collected payments. She advised those companies to pay on time.
“Collecting 50 percent of the last quarter of the fiscal year would be OK,” Wong acknowledged.
She added the town has received 15 percent of real estate taxes so far. The more the better, as the town has a $5.9M capital payment due on July 1.
For the schools, teachers who work the summer can have a lump sum payment, which would amount to approximately $6M.
For excise tax, the town has received 70 percent ($2.8M0, which Wong admitted is a little low. The next time the town will check will be 30 days after excise tax is due, which is the first week in May. At that point, the town has usually collected 90 percent.
Another downside to the coronavirus involves state aid, which may be reduced. The town will also lose money on parking due to the MBTA Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project (as soon as it begins). Buildings permits have also recently slowed.
For the meals tax, the town has collected $100,000 of the usual $200,000. For penalties and interests, the town has collected $120,000 of the usual $200,000. Wong said she wasn’t sure of the Winchester Hospital PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes).
All this effects FY21, because the town needs to know what it collected in FY20 before it can budget for FY21.
Some good news, in a manner of speaking, involves the lowering of energy bills at the various schools with them not being in use at the moment (and maybe not again until next fall). The schools also spent less on hiring in the last few years, and they should receive money from the special education circuit breaker fund.
It will be interesting to see what the budget looks like come Town Meeting in June, as Wong said assumptions will have to be made concerning revenue the town hasn’t collected.
“(We’ll do it) as best we can,” she told the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.