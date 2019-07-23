WINCHESTER – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan; Chief John Nash and Captain Rick Tustin from Winchester Fire Department; Chris Nelson, director of Winchester Recreation Department; and a representative from the Winchester Police Department, joined the campers of the Winchester Recreation Department’s Summer Adventure Program to teach safety measures to more than 100 children in recent days.
The activity was part of a prevention program that educates youth in Middlesex County on the importance of being cautious and following the rules while riding bikes and swimming. The program also helps them to develop self-awareness when being close to fireworks, windows and cars.
During the event, District Attorney Ryan invited the children to become ambassadors of Summer Safety, asking them to tell their brothers, sisters, and cousins all about the importance of being safe. Some of the safety tips District Attorney Ryan emphasized to the children were to always to wear a helmet while riding the bike, to not play with fireworks – not even sparklers - to not swim alone, to be aware of their surroundings, especially around the water, to not play near the windows and to not be alone inside of a car for any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.