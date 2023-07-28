WINCHESTER — During the summer of 1886 the newly incorporated Highland Bethany Society appointed a building committee. The goal was to secure a suitable lot of land for a meeting place for Sunday school and religious meetings.
The meeting place they had been using was generously offered, but it was, after all, the waiting room of the Highlands train station. The time had come, in modern parlance, for an upgrade.
In the beginning, the members of the Society did not set out to form a church. The town had several organized religious societies which built churches—the Congregational being the first, followed by the Baptist, Unitarian, Catholic, Methodist, and the new Parish of the Epiphany church built in 1885.
But all were downtown. Before the automobile era, it could be hard on the residents of the area around Washington, Forest, and Cross streets to attend not only Sunday services but also weekday prayer meetings and other religious activities.
So, during the 1870s, 10 families in the Highlands began holding mid-week cottage prayer meetings in their homes. As others joined in, the group outgrew residents’ parlors. For want of a better place, they met at the Highlands railway station.
The railroad waiting room was on the second story of a house built by Aaron Bell on Cross Street next to the railroad. On the street level the building had a store, but it also provided living quarters for the station master and a waiting room for the Highlands train stop. At that time, the station agent was George Richardson, whose wife was a leader among the prayer group. Their offer of the use of the room for meetings was extended in 1881 to include a Sunday school.
In the first month of 1882, several women of the Highlands formed the Ladies Bethany Sewing Society to support the Sunday school. Also meeting weekly in the railroad room, they not only planned events to raise money for the school but also helped with family sewing and devised means to provide gifts of clothing, money, and coal to the needy.
Thus, for a few years, the railroad station was the religious center of the community. However, in 1886, the group decided to incorporate as the Highland Bethany Society. One of its first acts was to appoint a building committee to purchase a lot for a chapel.
Building a chapel
The committee recommended a 12,172 sq. ft. site on Cross Street formerly owned by John S. Richardson until he deeded it to the Woburn Agricultural and Mechanical Association in 1882. In November of 1886, the Highland Bethany Society acquired the land.
The foundation work began immediately. Steven Roberts, a former Southern slave who settled in the Highlands district about 1866, turned the first shovel of soil. A member of the Congregational Church, Roberts joined the Bethany Society once the new chapel was built.
Money was raised through contributions from members and friends and by fund-raising activities such as sales, suppers, and socials. The community at large, supportive of the venture, helped the small neighborhood community fund its new quarters.
According to Grace Lawrence, a member of the Sewing Society, the Highland Bethany Society meetings “served to uplift the whole neighborhood. Everyone knew the lives of these people stood for what was right under all circumstances.”
On Sept. 5, 1887, the building was finished and dedicated. The chapel was prominently situated on Cross Street at the intersection with Collamore Street in what was still a sparsely populated area. Across the street and behind it (the future Leonard Field) was open space. Neighboring buildings were few. It was possible for the Society in 1895 to advertise the location of its June sale as “under the big tree on Cross Street near the chapel” with perfect clarity.
The chapel’s closest neighbor to the east was the old Washington School until 1896 when the new Washington School was built between them. Beginning about 1901, the old Washington School was used as a church by local African-American Baptists. For decades, the three buildings stood together providing a focal point and communal center for the Highlands.
Within the new home, the Society’s activities increased, as did attendance. By the end of the century, membership reached about 100.
“We all had trials, problems, and nervous tensions, but on the whole we were a happy group,” reminisced Rev. Charles Dwight, first resident pastor at a later stage of the society.
Place in history
The Highland Bethany building was unique among Winchester buildings for multiple reasons. Termed a “chapel” rather than “church,” it was a union chapel (non-denominational) for about two decades. Its aim was to serve the religious needs of the neighborhood, no matter what preference anyone might have when attending church downtown. When it received ministerial visits, the speakers came from a variety of churches, most prominently Winchester’s Congregational, Baptist, and Methodist churches, but not any one exclusively.
Until about 1901 when the local African-American community began using the old Washington School, the Highland Bethany Chapel was the only building dedicated to religious gatherings in the northern part of town.
But the building is also significant for its place in architectural history, being the first known project by prominent Winchester architect Robert Coit (1861-1942).
In 1883, the Rev. Joshua Coit, resigned his pastorate in Lawrence to become secretary of the Massachusetts Home Missionary Society based in Boston. He chose Winchester for a new home. Also in 1883, his son Robert graduated from Harvard and went to Europe to work and travel. When he returned, he took up residence in his parents’ Hillside Avenue home. He spent a year studying at the Architecture Department at MIT.
In 1886, he was employed by the Boston firm Hartwell and Richardson, but it was his name only in the histories of the Highland Bethany Society as the architect of their chapel. How he was chosen is unknown. Rev. Coit was well known in town; however, any role he played in the choice of an architect is purely a matter of conjecture.
Though apparently an untried architect (his earliest known Winchester house was built in 1892), Coit impressed his clients not only by designing the building but also by personally supervising the construction and, further, by fund-raising for decorating the interior.
Subsequently, Coit had many Winchester projects, though his only other known local church project was for the First Congregational Church which commissioned him in 1925 to remodel the chancel and design a new parish house.
End of life
In 1906, the Highland Bethany Society became the Second Congregational Church of Winchester (which is another story). At the end of 1925, the church broke ground for a new building at the corner of Washington Street and Kenwin Road, dedicated a year later.
The old chapel was used as a parish house until 1930 when it was sold to a Woburn resident who obtained a building permit to alter the former church building into a dwelling, 26 Cross St. A transient couple lived at that address for a few years but in 1935 the owner applied for a permit to tear the building down to the foundation and lower the grade to street level.
Apparently, the lot was vacant until 1954 when another Woburn resident built a new building numbered 28 Cross St., located where the chapel’s front yard had been. In the 1960s, 10 Collamore St. was built at the site of the rear section of the chapel.
All trace of the building is gone, except for photographs which document a building whose history provides a view into the character of one neighborhood within a town of many distinct neighborhoods.
