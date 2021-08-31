WINCHESTER – Over a century ago, the downtown area of Winchester was designed around the Aberjona River. The beauty of the Town Hall reflected in the Mill Pond led to other public buildings being located nearby.
The high school built in 1904, fire and police station (1915), and public library (1931) along with much of the commercial center, encircled the pond. The water falling over the curved, stepped dam at the Converse Bridge, built in 1915, became an iconic feature of the civic center.
Later, the 1971 high school, senior center, and Griffin Museum were built overlooking the contiguous Judkins Pond.
The river and ponds along with their landscaped banks were recognized assets, not only as picturesque settings but also as pleasant paths for pedestrian passage through the center and sites for recreational enjoyment.
After the vision of a greenway running alongside the river and connecting a series of parks was put forward by landscape architect Herbert Kellaway in his 1911 and 1928 recommendations for river improvements, much of it was realized, beginning with Mill Pond. But just as built assets, such as the bridges and dam which add to the picturesque nature of the center, need to be maintained, so also do the river and its banks.
Currently, the downtown section of the Aberjona riverbanks is undergoing an improvement program called the Aberjona Initiative. In 2015, the Conservation Commission, funded by a grant from the Arthur Griffin Foundation, hired Juli Riemenschneider to prepare a landscape master plan for the areas around Mill and Judkins Ponds and the connecting portions of the Aberjona River.
“The landscape master plan takes a comprehensive approach to how the landscape around the ponds could be improved. It takes into account ecological and design goals. It also provides an interesting and varied walkway around the ponds, offers suggestions for stabilizing the banks, and accentuates views of important buildings,” Conservation Administrator Elaine Vreeland and Riemenshneider reported to the Board of Selectmen in May of 2015.
In 2019, downtown Winchester was designated a Cultural Heritage District. Since then the Initiative has been viewed as a means to support and enhance that district, as foreseen in the 2015 report.
“We also think of this plan as a way to promote the downtown. Public gardens have always drawn people. Along the existing path, a more open and beautiful landscape could be complemented by art shows and other events. Midsummer concerts could be tied to a walk along the river and closing down a street for outdoor dining. We might install fountains. Tourists already come from out of town to visit the Griffin Museum and Wright-Locke Farm. This would encourage them to spend more time in the downtown, take a walk around the ponds, and patronize restaurants and shops.”
The benefits, in other words, would not only be aesthetic but also financial.
Further, there is ecological value, the river and riverbanks being a wildlife corridor, something of which the public has become more cognizant with the return of the herring run and sightings of new wildlife, following a separate initiative, the fishway construction (2017).
Steps taken
Since the Initiative was approved, changes have already become visible, and more improvement is on the way.
“A cursory examination of Mill and Judkins Ponds in Winchester’s center,” Riemenschneider wrote, “reveals that they are engulfed by invasive exotic species, lacking in diversity of wildlife habitat and that the ponds edges are eroding in several locations. Unseen, but equally hazardous, is an influx of chemicals and salts during the spring thaw and the residual layers of chemicals and heavy metals discharged from tanneries and manufacturing plants into the Aberjona River and the ponds over the past century and a half.”
Meetings were held, public opinion was gathered, the area was mapped, projects were defined, and plans were made to remove invasive species and restore a wildlife corridor with native vegetation, beginning with the section of river between the high school and Waterfield Bridge.
Expert help was called upon to deal with the invasive species, which were overgrown and spoiling both the views and opportunities to interact with the natural environment. Since 2019, the Commission has been working with Parterre Ecological to remove and control the invasives and to begin restoration around Mill Pond.
While residents may already be enjoying the landscaping near the Mt. Vernon Street bridge, little planting has been done so far on the banks, since the ground has to be prepared before reintroducing the native species which will help hold the bank and keep invasives from coming back.
“The big work is ahead,” Commissioner Reed Pugh said.
Near-term goals include continuing the identification, mapping, and removal of invasive plants, plus maintaining recent achievements, while planning further projects. The Conservation Commission has approved funding for work that will begin after Labor Day and recently met with the Capital Planning Committee to present a three-year proposal to extend the work to the Waterfield Bridge.
The Commission aims to continue working with various Town boards, staff, and organizations, as well as interested groups and individuals, to improve the scenic and historic Aberjona River Walk
To learn more, the public is encouraged to watch a short video produced by the Commission and available on YouTube, “Aberjona Initiative: Restoring our Scenic Aberjona River” (www.youtube.com/watch?v=DipiZXPlihA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.