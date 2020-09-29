WINCHESTER - When fall Town Meeting commences on Thursday, Nov. 5, it will look a lot of like spring Town Meeting did back in June. That’s because the Select Board authorized Town Moderator Peter Haley and Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon to host another remote session of Town Meeting (most likely from WinCAM studios again).
Lannon admitted they discussed postponing it again as the town did with spring Town Meeting, moving it from late-April to June (though admittedly for not as long), this time due to the presidential election taking place two days prior. Instead, Lannon suggested they “forge ahead” with fall Town Meeting.
To make life easier, Lannon said she would get extra help and pre-record the Town Meeting presentations ahead of time.
In order to make it official, Haley drafted a letter specifically requesting the Select Board approve a remote session of Town Meeting. He said the current conditions with the coronavirus won’t permit the town to hold an in-person meeting.
“We had precinct meetings following spring Town Meeting,” Haley noted, to find out what went right and what went wrong. “We’ll include extra provisions for those who are more technologically challenged.”
He added they feel comfortable holding the meeting in the same fashion as they did in the spring.
“We expect to get better at it,” Haley acknowledged.
The board offered no qualms about approving a remote Town Meeting, though chair Michael Bettencourt pointed out how they’d prefer an in-person meeting. He suggested that because the Town Moderator and Town Clerk did such a good job last time, they might as well try it again.
Select Board member Jacqueline Welch echoed those comments, saying fall Town Meeting should run smoothly. And, unlike last time, Town Counsel Mina Markarious noted the change would appear in the Town Meeting warrant. In the spring, the town had to ask for a special provision to hold Town Meeting remotely and Markarious offered relief this time would be simpler.
