WINCHESTER - While the Select Board believes current interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph has done an “excellent” job, the board, nevertheless, voted unanimously to hire search firm Community Paradigm to help in finding a permanent town manager (which could wind up being Rudolph).
Even though Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said the town had a “great town manager now,” others, like Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, called the process (of finding a town manager) important and said, “residents expect a search process.”
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci felt a search process could “validate” Rudolph (in the event the board chooses her to be the permanent town manager). Therefore, the board voted to hire Community Paradigm to help them find candidates, as they are the search firm who works with many cities and towns in the state.
“They come highly recommended,” Mucci pointed out.
When the chair spoke with the firm, they told him the Select Board should use a screening committee (for confidentiality purposes) but maintain jurisdiction over the search process. This means the Select Board will build the job profile and review it, possibly in early September with the hope of finding candidates and ultimately narrowing them down to one by mid-November.
For the screening committee, Community Paradigm said the town could appoint members or they could do it. The committee would help narrow down the pool of candidates; in the past the town appointed members who narrowed down the candidate pool to the best three or four candidates. Last time, the committee found three candidates, but one dropped out leaving only two for the Select Board to interview.
When the board hired Lisa Wong several years ago, she came in just in time for fall Town Meeting. A similar schedule could occur this year, but a delay could push it back. However, it doesn’t seem to matter, according to the board.
“There’s no right or wrong time to do a candidate search, Mucci exclaimed, but did note the board would like to have someone in place before the budget season begins in late fall, early winter.
Regardless of the timeline, the main focus appears to be on the town manager profile and the board deciding what the next permanent town manager should look like. Once they find the top candidates, vice-chair Anthea Brady suggested holding a public forum with the finalists.
Community Paradigm’s services will cost the town $10,000, according to the chair, but the board felt it made sense. Select Board member John Fallon said the company has a full Rolodex of potential candidates and Mucci said they would blast out advertising to their network.
Although every member supported Community Paradigm, Goluboff pressed for skipping the search altogether and just sticking with Rudolph.
“(She’s) proactive and people enjoy working with her,” he said about the current interim town manager, adding how the School Committee hired interim Superintendent Dr. Frank Hackett and didn’t search for a permanent superintendent. “We can save risk and staff morale by just making (Rudolph) permanent.”
One issue with not naming Rudolph permanent town manager involves the lack of a proper evaluation. Brady said the board can’t see everything without one. However, Mucci noted Community Paradigm said not to do a search and an evaluation at the same time. They recommended the town do a search first.
Goluboff did note his concerns that a town manager search could negatively affect staff morale, but Fallon felt it afforded the town the opportunity to compare and contrast Rudolph with other candidates.
So, while Bettencourt admitted she’s done an “excellent job,” the town will conduct a town manager search over the coming months and attempt to have a permanent town manager in place by November.
