BOSTON – The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, reflects on an historic year in 2019 while adding several new members to their Board of Directors including Winchester resident Mark DeMichaelis.
DeMichaelis is the CEO of State Garden Inc. & Olivia’s Organics Brand. State Garden Inc. is a prewashed salad and produce distribution business that supplies fresh produce throughout the entire eastern seaboard. In 2006, DeMichaelis developed and launched the Olivia’s Organics Brand which quickly became the fastest growing salad brand in the country.
He is a member of the GBFB Food Industry Council and has received numerous accolades for his involvement in the industry. DeMichaelis’ daughter Olivia has also been honored with GBFB’s Woman Fighting Hunger award in 2018.
“I met Mark at the Chelsea Produce Market many years ago and I have admired him ever since,” said Catherine D’Amato, GBFB’s president and CEO. “At the time we met GBFB was receiving zero produce donations. Since we began partnering in 2001, State Garden and Olivia’s Organics has donated over 1.1 million pounds of healthy produce.”
“I believe that in a country with such abundance no one should go to bed hungry,” said DeMichaelis. “The relationship I’ve had with GBFB CEO Catherine D’Amato and her management team has inspired me to contribute more to the organization and to the families in our area who need our help.”
The Woburn native joined the GBFB Board of Directors during an important year as the organization launched a new strategic plan called Hunger Free 2028. This ambitious effort calls for investments in exciting new initiatives that support a three-pronged strategy, focusing on sustained access to nutritious food, capacity building, and research and policy advancements.
As GBFB strives to make Eastern Massachusetts Hunger Free by 2028, below are a few of the organization’s 2019 achievements:
• 57 million meals distributed – a GBFB record
• 84 percent of food inventory met nutritional standards
• 33 percent of food distributed was fresh produce
• 65 percent of food distributed was nutritious protein, produce and diary
• $20 million secured for the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program (MEFAP) for the state’s four food banks - a $2 million increase
• $18.7 million in private revenue raised
In 2019, GBFB welcomed five new members to its now 20-member Board of Directors and two new members to its 15-member Board of Advisors.
2019 Additions to GBFB Board of Directors
• Lisa Kelly-Croswell, senior vice president & chief human resources officer of Boston Medical Center Health System
• Mark DeMichaelis, CEO of State Garden Inc. & Olivia’s Organics Brand
• Mark Hintlian, president and CEO of Teddie Peanut Butter/The Leavitt Corporation
• Laura Perille, president and CEO of Nurtury
• Shamim Rugg, senior vice president, head of regulatory affairs and quality assurance of Stoke therapeutics
2019 Additions to GBFB Board of Advisors
• Jim Lack, president and founder of HPL Enterprises
• Mary Ann Lerner, director of development of Raising a Reader Massachusetts
About The Greater Boston Food Bank
The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. GBFB provides the equivalent of nearly 57 million healthy meals annually distributed through its network of 530 member agencies in the 190 cities and towns across Eastern Massachusetts. GBFB operates four direct service programs at nearly 70 sites throughout the area. A member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, GBFB serves more than 140,000 people every month in its vision to create a Hunger Free Eastern Massachusetts by 2028.
For more information, visit them at GBFB.org, follow them on Facebook, follow them on Twitter (@gr8bosfoodbank), or call them at 617.427.5200.
