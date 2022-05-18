WINCHESTER - With a special Town Meeting set for Monday, June 6, the Select Board “substantially” completed the Land Development Agreement (LDA) with Civico for the Waterfield lot parcel located next to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station. Chair Rich Mucci called the recent negotiations “significant.”
Last year, Town Meeting approved an LDA with Civico for the Waterfield lot; however, opponents of the deal gathered enough signatures to force a special election whereby residents voted to reject the deal and send the Select Board and town manager back to the negotiating table.
To help them obtain a better deal, the Select Board convened an advisory group who offered recommendations on how much money the town should expect, how long a lease the town should sign, etc.
Now, the Select Board is in a position to unveil the LDA to the public and Town Meeting members for review ahead of the special Town Meeting in three weeks. The board plans to hold a public hearing next week, possibly Tuesday, to help the public better understand the agreement the two sides reached.
Mucci thanked town staff and town counsel for their help, but admitted “we’re just beginning the public process.”
Therefore, the board voted to authorize the chair and the interim town manager to finalize the LDA and notify Town Meeting, If approved on June 6, this project would add more affordable units to the town’s Subsidized Housing Index and help the town reach safe harbor status once again.
