WINCHESTER - Parking, right?
Contrary to what some people might say, Winchester has plenty of parking around the downtown. It just might not be right in front of the business someone wants to patronize. Knowing this, the Select Board commissioned Toole Design Group to conduct a mini-parking study solely focused on the inner downtown. To pay for it, the Select Board authorized $15,000 from its Hospital Gift Fund account and any additional monies will be split between the town manager and town engineer budgets.
The idea, according to Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio, involves the creation of an “interim” plan the town could implement quickly during the MBTA Winchester Center Commuter Rail project. Some solutions might include adding or extending parking on Mystic Valley Parkway and/or Church Street.
Town Engineer Beth Rudolph said those spaces would be within the geographical scope of the study. However, a suggestion to look at Eaton Street (off Washington Street) may be a bit outside the range of the study (and Rudolph believed drivers can already park there all day).
Verdicchio mentioned using the lower Aberjona lot (along the viaduct end), but noted how it’s currently owned by the MBTA. She felt it could be worth exploring at some point, as the MBTA might be more amenable to allowing its use in the future.
With the parking the town already created, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff proposed making it safer for pedestrians to utilize those spaces, located just outside the town center, to get from there to their desired place of business. Right now, he said pedestrians walking from the Aberjona lot to Thompson Street “dodge cars the whole way.”
He advised the board to “direct people to lots and make it inviting to walk.” This could include adding more crosswalks and widening the sidewalks.
Karen Fitzgerald, Toole Project Manager, said Goluboff’s suggestions were definitely part of the scope of the study, and the town could use wayfinding signs to direct people to the parking lots. Another part of the study could include more longer-term solutions.
“This is a great opportunity to look at that,” Fitzgerald said, referring to the current construction period at the Winchester Center station.
Select Board member Rich Mucci agreed, but called the mini-parking study a good first step.
Resident and Thompson Street business owner Heidi Deleo supported Verdicchio’s idea to use the lower Aberjona lot, adding that if the MBTA moved the commuter parking there nearer to Ginn Field it would allow for access to both Winchester Center and Wedgemere.
Deleo also inquired about what the study entails and the proposed timeline for releasing something to the public. Fitzgerald said it would dovetail with the downtown action plan. After that, it would move into short- and long-term design options for physical parking and policy issues. She believed it would take through the end of fall to get the work done (in combination with the action plan).
