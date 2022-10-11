WINCHESTER - The Capital Planning Committee is ready for fall (and spring) Town Meeting. Last week, Roger McPeek outlined the projects his committee would put forward for funding at the next two upcoming town meetings. They are:

Fall Town Meeting (Building Stabilization Fund):

Schematic package for roof design and replacement - engineering $150,000

Town hall fire alarm replacement - construction $500,000

McCall Middle School masonry repairs - construction $825,000

McCall Middle School controls conversion completion - construction $186,000

Fall Town Meeting (Capital Stabilization Fund):

Sidewalk plow - equipment $118,700

Cross Street bridge repairs - construction $140,000

Washington Street bridge repairs - construction $250,000

Ambrose fire sprinkler - construction $70,000

Highland Avenue median islands - construction $250,000

Rapid Flashing Beacon/curb extension Leonard Field - construction $150,000

Fall Town Meeting (Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund):

Vactor catch basin vehicle - vehicle (borrowing authorization) $550,000

Nelson Street/WHS drainage improvements - construction $220,000

Winter Pond water quality - construction $60,000

Spring Town Meeting (Capital Stabilization Fund):

ADA projects - engineering/construction $125,000

DPW roads and sidewalks - construction $500,000

Transfer Station trash trailer - equipment $87,625

Wildland fire suppression/rescue vehicle - vehicle $55,000

Street sweeper - equipment $281,255

Front end loader - equipment $234,308

Wedge Pond water quality improvements - engineering $35,000

Woodside Road corridor improvements - construction $275,000

Spring Town Meeting (Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund):

MS4 permit - engineering $125,000

Lead necks removal project - construction $600,000

Spring Town Meeting (Cemetery Trust Fund):

Cemetery capital improvements - building improvements and trees $70,000

In total, the Capital Planning Committee will ask Town Meeting to appropriate nearly $3.5M this fall and an additional $2.38M in the spring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.