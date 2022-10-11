WINCHESTER - The Capital Planning Committee is ready for fall (and spring) Town Meeting. Last week, Roger McPeek outlined the projects his committee would put forward for funding at the next two upcoming town meetings. They are:
Fall Town Meeting (Building Stabilization Fund):
Schematic package for roof design and replacement - engineering $150,000
Town hall fire alarm replacement - construction $500,000
McCall Middle School masonry repairs - construction $825,000
McCall Middle School controls conversion completion - construction $186,000
Fall Town Meeting (Capital Stabilization Fund):
Sidewalk plow - equipment $118,700
Cross Street bridge repairs - construction $140,000
Washington Street bridge repairs - construction $250,000
Ambrose fire sprinkler - construction $70,000
Highland Avenue median islands - construction $250,000
Rapid Flashing Beacon/curb extension Leonard Field - construction $150,000
Fall Town Meeting (Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund):
Vactor catch basin vehicle - vehicle (borrowing authorization) $550,000
Nelson Street/WHS drainage improvements - construction $220,000
Winter Pond water quality - construction $60,000
Spring Town Meeting (Capital Stabilization Fund):
ADA projects - engineering/construction $125,000
DPW roads and sidewalks - construction $500,000
Transfer Station trash trailer - equipment $87,625
Wildland fire suppression/rescue vehicle - vehicle $55,000
Street sweeper - equipment $281,255
Front end loader - equipment $234,308
Wedge Pond water quality improvements - engineering $35,000
Woodside Road corridor improvements - construction $275,000
Spring Town Meeting (Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund):
MS4 permit - engineering $125,000
Lead necks removal project - construction $600,000
Spring Town Meeting (Cemetery Trust Fund):
Cemetery capital improvements - building improvements and trees $70,000
In total, the Capital Planning Committee will ask Town Meeting to appropriate nearly $3.5M this fall and an additional $2.38M in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.