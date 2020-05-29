WINCHESTER - With Town Meeting scheduled for Monday, June 8, the warrant contains 25 articles. Clearly, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this will be a much more condensed version of Town Meeting than usual. Most of the articles involve the budget, as the fiscal year begins on July 1.
The Select Board voted on Thursday to hold a remote Town Meeting, something they discussed the past few months.
Here are the 25 articles Town Meeting members are currently scheduled to take up:
Article 1
To hear and act on town reports.
Article 2
To amend Chapter 12, Section 2.6 (Rangeley Park Heritage District Map) of the code of bylaws to add 9 Meadowcroft Road to the Rangeley Park Heritage District.
Article 3
To amend Sections 7.3.10, 7.3.12.3, North Core and 7.3.12.3 of the zoning bylaw to amend height limits in that portion of the North Business District west of Main Street from the current maximum height limits of 45 feet of right and 65 feet by special permit, to 40 feet and 60 feet, respectively. The article doesn’t seek to make changes to the east side of Main Street.
This is a citizen’s petition.
Article 4
That proven 21st century voting technology be used to record, and make public, the votes of Town Meeting members of issues that come before that body.
This is a citizen’s petition.
Article 5
Vote to authorize the Select Board to convey to the MSBA any and all temporary and permanent interests in real property owned by the town in and around the vicinity of the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station, needed by the MBTA, its agents, successors and assigns, for the purpose of permitting the MBTA to make improvements to the station.
Article 6
Amend water & sewer rates currently in affect.
Article 7
Transfer Free Cash (or other funds) to supplement or reduce appropriations previously voted for FY20.
Article 8
Appropriate money from the PEG access and Cable Related Fund to pay for PEG access service programming, monitoring the cable operator’s compliance with the franchise agreement and preparing for renewal of the cable franchise license including any associated expert and legal services.
Article 9
Appropriate money under the direction of the EFPBC for the feasibility study for the Lynch Elementary School to assist the town in receiving money from the MSBA under its grant program.
Article 10
Appropriate money for “extraordinary” repairs to the Muraco Elementary School. This is an article sponsored by Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt and not the entire board.
Article 11
Appropriate money for structural firefighting PPE from Free Cash or other available funding sources.
Article 12
Appropriate money for the community lead service water line replacement program to reduce the potential for elevated leads levels at customer taps and to maintain water quality conditions, including the replacement of lead neck connections, and the replacement or rehabilitation of public and privately-owned water service lines containing lead.
Article 13
Appropriate money from unexpended capital accounts associated with completed projects back to the Capital or Building Stabilization Fund, or the Cemetery Permanent Care Fund.
Article 14
Appropriate $30,000 from Free Cash to study barriers to development in the north Main Street area.
Article 15
Appropriate or transfer money to defray the expenses of the town for FY21 and especially for or relating to all or any of the officers, boards or departments and for all purposes authorized by law, vote to fix the salary and compensation of all elective officers of the town and to appropriate funds into the Capital and Building Stabilization Funds.
Article 16
Appropriate or transfer money to defray the expenses of the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund of the DPW for FY21, and to appropriate and transfer retained earnings into the Water Sewer Enterprise Account.
Article 17
Appropriate or transfer money to defray the expenses of the Recreation Department for FY21, and to appropriate and transfer retained earnings into the Recreation Enterprise Account.
Article 18
Appropriate money to the Capital or Building Stabilization Account.
Article 19
Vote to fix the maximum amount that may be spent during FY21 for the revolving funds established in the town’s bylaws for certain departments, boards, committees, agencies or officers.
Article 20
Vote to authorize the treasurer with the approval of the Town Manager and Select Board, to borrow money in anticipation for FY21, and to issue notes payable within one year, and to renew any notes.
Article 21
Appropriate money from MassDOT for maintenance, repair, alteration, relocation or other improvements of town or county ways.
Article 22
Appropriate money for OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefits) expenses.
Article 23
Hear and act on a report from the Personnel Board.
Article 24
Authorize the Board of Assessors to take any sum of money from available funds to reduce the tax levy for FY21.
Article 25
Hear or accept committee reports, dissolve old committees or authorize new committees.
