WINCHESTER - The population of Winchester grew over the past 10 years, according to federal census data, but not enough to warrant redistricting, so said Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon.
She announced that Winchester added 1,596 net residents since 2010, but that number falls short of forcing the town to make changes within its eight precincts. However, Lannon did note by 2030 the town would probably have to redistrict.
On the state level, though, federal census data shows the need for a change to precinct 6 by the Lexington line. Those residents will no longer be represented in the 31st Middlesex District, a seat currently occupied by Michael Day. Instead, they will be represented in the 15th Middlesex District, a seat currently held by Michelle Ciccolo, a Democrat from Lexington who also represents Wards 1 and 7 in Woburn and all of Lexington.
In total, Winchester has 22,970 residents, according to the town clerk. She also noted how the local census was only off by 110 residents compared to the federal census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.