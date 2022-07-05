WINCHESTER - State police reportedly recovered a body this morning around 10:30 a.m. after a search continued today for a missing boater at Shannon Beach in the area of the Medford Boat Club (at Upper Mystic Lake).
Police initially began a search Monday night, after reports a man in his 50s went missing from a craft located near the boat club. The State Police Air Wing & Dive Team responded, but were unable to locate the boater as of 11 p.m. last night.
Reports state the man reportedly went under the water and never resurfaced. State police said they added patrols on scene last night and cleared the area of swimmers. Video taken at the scene shows several boats, as well as divers, looking for the missing person.
So far, police have not identified the man.
A witness on scene told NBC10 Boston he saw people running towards the boat.
“We thought they were running for fun,” Joseph Haddadin told NBC10, “ but then people started calling the police and the ambulance started to show up and then people started jumping into the water looking for someone. And then people started talking and said someone’s drowning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.