Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.