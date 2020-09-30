WINCHESTER - Thanks to $125,000 from a Shared Streets grant (part of the state’s COVID-19 response) meant to help cities and towns improve its streets and roads for bicyclists and pedestrians, the town chose to install a crosswalk on Mt. Vernon Street. The only issue remains where to put it.
Members of the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Committee (TTAC) recommended placing the crosswalk directly in front of the bikeway that’s part of the Tri-Community Bikeway, which also happens to be 30 or so feet from another crosswalk in front of Town Hall.
A second suggestion, offered by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, moved the crosswalk a bit further down the street and closer to the Public Safety Building (and not directly in line with the bike path, which would force users to take a right and not ride or walk straight into the street).
The board ultimately approved a motion to either install the crosswalk in the location as suggested by Goluboff or in the location as proposed by TTAC if the other location isn’t feasible. However, the motion only passed 3-2 as Goluboff and Amy Shapiro both voted against it. Goluboff stood firm against the location as presented by TTAC and Shapiro favored signage directing people to the crosswalk already in the area.
One issue with TTAC’s suggestion concerned the possible loss of up to three parking spaces if Town Engineer Beth Rudolph determines the crosswalk can’t go in the alternate location closer to the Public Safety Building. That location could cost the town only one, if any, parking space.
Shapiro pushed to add signage to direct pedestrians and bicyclists to the crosswalk already in place, but Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt suggested it wouldn’t work because people tend to take the fastest route to the other side of the street. TTAC co-chair Roger Wilson agreed, saying any signs would be uninviting and not effective.
In fairness, Rudolph admitted the town never constructed a crosswalk there as part of the Tri-Community Bikeway because one already existed in the area. This means, at one point, someone thought bikers and pedestrians would use the one already in existence.
Either way, while the board and Wilson didn’t favor Shapiro’s plan, the co-chair of TTAC did support Goluboff’s suggested location, saying it it were feasible it would be better. However, like Rudolph, he also questioned if it would conflict with the Fire Department.
Therefore, the town left the option open to install the crosswalk at the preferred location or at the location chosen by TTAC. Regardless, the DPW will construct a second crosswalk in the area and that could at least keep speeds down, acknowledged Select Board member Jacqueline Welch. She also mentioned the possibility of development in the area and how a second crosswalk would come in handy in that situation.
Of course, as Shapiro noted, any development would necessitate more parking spaces, something a second crosswalk, if placed in the preferred location of TTAC, would eliminate.
“I don’t think the sign would deter people,” she argued, still concerned over the potential loss of parking spaces. “It’s not a huge deal to move (bikers/pedestrians) to the other crosswalk.”
While the board favored Goluboff’s suggestion, Welch, Bettencourt and Susan Verdicchio also supported the motion to place the crosswalk in either location. Both Rudolph and Wilson said the town must spend the grant money soon (Rudolph said by Oct. 6, but then suggested the town might receive a few additional weeks time).
Unfortunately, Wilson said his group wasn’t planning to meet within the time frame of when the town would have to spend the money, so TTAC couldn’t come back to the board with a recommendation on Goluboff’s suggestion. Instead, Rudolph said she would evaluate the area and speak informally with the TTAC ch-chairs and with Fire Chief Rick Tustin about placing the crosswalk that close to the Public Safety Building (coincidentally, Tustin joined the meeting for another topic, but the board chose not to ask him at that time due to wanting to move the meeting along and also not wanting to put him on the spot).
In the end, as Verdicchio noted, TTAC will decide what makes the most sense.
