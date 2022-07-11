WINCHESTER - Even though summer just started and Fourth of July festivities just ended, the Select Board has their eye on fall Town Meeting. Chair Rich Mucci said they should identify specific warrant articles and let Town Meeting members know early. He pointed to two specific items: accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and a proposed Community Preservation Act (CPA).
Town Counsel Mina Makarious said the town drafted language to promote accessory dwelling units, but should track what possible state legislation looks like. He said these types of units, at a square footage of 5,000 or more, would apply to peopled aged 62 and older. Makarious added how they can’t be used as short-term rentals.
“The main owner must be living there,” he noted, referring to “there” as being on the property (either in the accessory dwelling unit or in the main house).
Diab Jerius, Planning Board Chair, said a working group created to look at the issue was “excited.” He mentioned the Planning Board has been discussing the idea for a number of years so they created a working group with members of the Planning Board, plus other interested parties like Cathy Boyle from the Winchester Housing Authority and Philip Beltz, Director of the Council on Aging, to further talks.
Jerius said an accessory dwelling unit would help the disabled and elderly through flexible and precise zoning. He added how Arlington recently passed a broad ADU bylaw after several failed attempts.
He said the working group would release a report this fall with a draft bylaw. The Planning Board would then introduce an ADU bylaw for Town Meeting to discuss and vote on in the spring. Attempts to bring an ADU bylaw to Town Meeting failed in the past..
“I’m anxious to bring this forward,” Jerius acknowledged.
Although an ADU bill currently sits in the House, Jerius advised the Select Board not to wait for them as there are a number of legal issues involved including property rights. He said, so far, the State of California and the Town of Arlington issued ADUs by right.
Mucci proposed seeing if an appetite existed for a fall Town Meeting article; however, the Planning Board doesn’t appear ready to move quite that fast. Jerius acknowledged any bylaw would only apply to elderly and disabled residents. He said the Council on Aging was on board.
In response to Mucci’s suggestion of an article for the fall, the Planning Board chair said the working group “is moving in a good direction at a good pace.” Select Board member Mariano Goluboff echoed those sentiments, calling the work the group was doing “methodical.” He also suggested the Planning Board should bring any future article forward and not the Select Board (the Select Board discussed earlier sponsoring the article when it’s ready).
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt also supported the need for an ADU bylaw and noted how the target audience (62 and over and those with disabilities) made sense. He said people are anxious to move forward and he felt that Town Meeting would support it. He actually called it “light lifting” to get it done by the fall, pointing out the need for some slight tweaks such as size of the units and parking.
Jerius said they could have language ready by December for spring Town Meeting and hold a public hearing in January/February.
The last note was a suggestion by Goluboff to have a member of the Select Board on the working group, a position for which Bettencourt volunteered.
