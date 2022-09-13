WINCHESTER - Although only one developer replied to the Request for Proposals for the property at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street, the Select Board chose to move forward and begin negotiations on a Land Development Agreement and a warrant article for fall Town Meeting.
Last month, the Woburn-based Melanson Development Group outlined their plans to develop the parcel at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street. They offered a three-story building with 60 total units, 16 of which will be deed-restricted affordable to those making 60 and 80 percent of the Area Median Income. (This means, because it’s a rental project, all the units will count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index. Town Meeting voted that amendment in. )
More importantly, the developer offered just north of $4M or approximately $1.3M less than what the town paid to acquire the property through eminent domain. (Melanson actually purchased the property three years ago, before COVID hit, met with the neighbors and received positive feedback on a proposal. Unfortunately for him, the pandemic happened and he wound up selling the property to another ownership group. The Select Board then took the property from that group, and now everything has come full circle.)
According to Town Planner Brian Szekely, Melanson issued a survey to the neighborhood when he first bought the property that asked if they preferred commercial only, residential only or a mix of both. The survey appeared to show most respondents favored a mix. (Szekely said they definitely didn’t want commercial only, fearing a large increase in traffic.)
Because the area is zoned for business/commercial, the only ways to get residential units there consist of either a change to the zoning allowed or through the 40B process. Since the town showed no interest in changing the zoning (it would need to be through a vote of Town Meeting), then using the 40B law, which allows developers to skirt zoning issues if the property lists 25 percent of the units as affordable to those making 80 percent of the AMI or 20 percent to those making 60 percent of the AMI, became the last resort.
One of the main issues with the proposal concerns parking. Melanson’s original plan offered 125 parking spaces (90 for residential and the rest for whatever commercial business moved into the first floor). However, it now seems the plan offers 90 spaces: 60 for residential and the other 30 for commercial. This is a 1-to-1 parking to unit ratio, something Szekely said is common nowadays with housing projects located within 15 minutes of public transportation.
This worried some neighbors who spoke during the public comment period. Many who live on Chester Street (located right behind the proposed development) expressed concern their street would become a parking lot. Every resident who spoke mentioned how the plan needs adequate parking.
Szekely, speaking to the Select Board, said, referring to the percentage of people making 60 percent AMI, how most don’t have two cars (and some don’t even have one). This means 20 percent of the parking spaces (12 out of 60) might be available for use by other residents of the property or their guests (plus potential shared use of the 30 commercial spaces, especially at night when the business closes).
To guarantee more spaces, the board could remove the commercial component; however, according to town counsel, because that was specifically mentioned in the RFP (and a critical component, both Szekely and Select Board member Michael Bettencourt noted), another developer could protest and state that component was the reason they didn’t respond.
To his credit, Melanson showed no reservations about renting out the commercial space, calling it a great location for retail.
When asked about the timeline, Szekely said a 40B project could take as long as six months for permitting. During that time, the town would push for a traffic study and allow for comments from the public and other boards. This is also when the design gets revised, the town planner acknowledged.
Even though the town won’t receive the full purchase price, it can use American Rescue Plan Act funds to split the difference.
“I think it’s a great use of ARPA,” Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said.
Bettencourt agreed, noting how a primary use for ARPA funds is affordable housing projects.
The next steps seem to involve finding the right business for the commercial space and dealing with the parking situation (which vice-chair Anthea Brady referred to as more about pedestrian street safety than parking).
Goluboff called parking the town’s responsibility, but Town Counsel Jay Talerman did note how it’s not unusual to negotiate parking with a developer, either through the LDA, project eligibility or the permitting process.
In November, Town Meeting will have the final say. If that body rejects this proposal, Goluboff hinted at potentially holding a special Town Meeting in the winter. The point of purchasing the property, Bettencourt noted, involved turning it over quickly to someone else. It was never the town’s intention to sit on it.
