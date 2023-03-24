WINCHESTER - The Select Board chose to stay the course, the one they laid out for Town Meeting last spring regarding the town’s water & sewer rates. At the time, Town Meeting passed an increase of 3.5 percent for FY23 and was told the plan called for 6.5 percent increases over the next four fiscal years.
Earlier this month, the board approved a plan compiled by Matt Abrahams of the Abrahams Group to remain on that same schedule. Therefore, they will ask Town Meeting next month to approve a 6.5 percent rate increase for FY24 (and outline the plan that calls for more 6.5 percent increases through FY28).
Last summer brought both good and bad news to the town. On the positive front, an extremely dry summer meant residents consumed a lot of water, thereby increasing the town’s revenue. On the other hand, the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority, where the town typically gets 45 percent of its water from, increased their assessment, up $412,000 over FY23.
The town gets its remaining water from the reservoirs at the Middlesex Fells; however, with work ongoing at both the south and north reservoirs, the town’s reliance on the MWRA increased to 61 percent. Therefore, even with the dry summer, the town didn’t see the excess surplus it could have (revenue did increase by $1M over the budget, but the surplus only amounted to $385,000).
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci called it the “perfect storm:” a drought combined with work at both reservoirs.
Abrahams said he expects assessments to normalize this year. Even still, without any action by the board, he projected a deficit of $1M - $2M. This means the town would need to use all its retained earnings to cover FY24 (but would leave it unable to cover any following years).
For these reasons, the board chose to follow the same schedule they showed Town Meeting last spring. Other options included no rate increase in FY24 followed by 10 percent increases from FY25 - FY28 or a 3.5 percent increase in FY24 followed by eight percent increases from FY25 - FY28.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt asked the question most residents want answered: namely, when will the increases end. He admitted they seem “like a lot,” but acknowledged the town continues to “tread water.”
DPW Business Manager LeeAnn McGahan pointed to all of the capital projects taking place, especially at the South and North Reservoir Dam, plus how inflation hurt the MWRA. Abrahams also reminded the board to keep the MWRA assessment in mind and to expect a 3.9 percent increase each year. He said some communities raise rates every year (Winchester went many years without a rate increase, then issued a large 12 percent increase a few years ago).
Raising rates a little bit each year would help avoid the need for a large increase. Mucci added, without any type of increase, “we’re really behind the eight ball.”
He continued: “Let’s stay the course on the plan we presented last year.”
Town Manager Beth Rudolph mentioned the water bans put in place last summer due to the extreme drought, suggesting while not popular they can help decrease water usage (which helps when it comes to using less MWRA water). McGahan, though, said the bans didn’t actually seem to decrease water usage.
Rudolph noted how the Department of Environmental Protection was pushing for mandatory bans, but might offer Winchester an exemption.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff called bans a negative from a financial standpoint most years, as the town typically takes in more than it gives to the MWRA (with last year being the exception).
As for the increase, the Select Board decided to keep going with the plan they outlined last year, even though member John Fallon admitted, “I don’t love doing it, but it has to be done.”
