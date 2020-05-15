WINCHESTER - As of Wednesday, according to mass.gov, the number of residents in Winchester with COVID-19 remained below 100. Only 97 people have been infected with the coronavirus; that’s 434.52 per 100,000.
For comparison, neighboring communities such as Woburn (499 cases or 1,202.67 out of 100,000), Arlington (261 cases or 569.76 out of 100,000), Medford (870 cases or 1,430.58 out of 100,000), Melrose (206 cases or 712.26 out of 100,000), Lexington (290 cases or 851.81 out of 100,000), and Stoneham (322 cases or 1,443.69 out of 100,000) haven’t fared as well.
While it’s not entirely known how Winchester has kept its number so low per 100,000 as compared to abutting towns and cities, businesses and government buildings remain closed to the public. So, even though the coronavirus has yet to hit the town hard, it will continue to encourage residents to maintain social distancing guidelines and stay home when possible.
Town Manager Lisa Wong has suggested when the Town Hall and other buildings become more open to the public, and when people start to come back to work, things could look a little different. There could be some sort of partition between the public and the employees, people could be required to wear masks (and employee may wear them, as well) and only a certain number of people may be allowed inside at a time.
The governor’s stay-at-home advisory remains in effect until Monday at which point he could lift it or extend it throughout the entire month. Day care centers remain closed through May and into June and schools have been closed for the year. There’s also no guarantee that in September schools will reopen (though many parents probably hope they do following months of home-schooling).
The death toll remains low in Winchester, as well, as only five people (all over the age of 70) have passed away. Of course, if things reopen and people start gathering again, these numbers could drastically change. In total, 5,141 people have died from the coronavirus in Massachusetts (80,000 have tested positive). The most confirmed cases exist in Middlesex County at just over 18,000.
Massachusetts has been one of the hotspots in the country for COVID-19 along with New York and New Jersey. The number of cases in the state spiked on April 24 (nearly 5,000) but have been declining since. This means, according to President Trump’s guidelines, the state should be close to reopening.
In the United States, more than 1.4 million people have tested positive and more than 85,000 have died. 244,000 have recovered. Worldwide, the death total has reached 300,000.
