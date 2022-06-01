WINCHESTER - The Winchester Class of 2022 will graduate this Friday, June 3 at the McCall Middle School on Knowlton Field. It is 100 percent voluntary for all Class of 2022 students. If it rains, the graduation will be moved indoors to the WHS Field House, and this will be decided on Thursday, June 2.
Commencement will start at approximately 7 p.m. Students will meet in the WHS parking lot by the main front doors, to begin their second-ever graduation march through town at 5 p.m. The march will begin at 6:30 p.m. For this march, students will be assembled in rows of two in alphabetical order.
The class has 345 students so there will be two rows marching through town of approximately 172 students each. Members of the marching band will lead the procession downtown. Family, friends, and neighbors who are not attending the formal ceremony are welcome to stand anywhere along the route to cheer on the graduating class.
Students who do not want to participate in the march, but want to attend commencement, should report to Knowlton Field at the orchestra tent by 6:30 p.m.
Graduation will be simulcast live and recorded by WinCAM. High heels cannot be worn on the field, students may decorate their caps but may not alter their gowns, and students should only wear school-approved cords.
WHS volunteers with the support of the Winchester Police Department will support the crowd and direct them to open/available viewing areas. Commencement will begin with the national anthem and school song sung by WHS choir students. Principal Dennis Mahoney will then begin the graduation commencement ceremony which will last approximately 1.5 hours.
For guests attending commencement, entrance and parking will be similar to a Thanksgiving football game. The guest seating will open at 5 p.m., and parking will be street only, but guests are welcome to park at WHS and walk to the field. Accessible parking will be available in the lot next to the field on Mystic Valley Parkway.
Guests can contact Mrs. Derrouche in the WHS main office if they require accessibility assistance by email (mderrouche@winchesterps.org). Guests may sit on the bleachers or stand in any area along the fence.
