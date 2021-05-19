WINCHESTER - Thanks to COVID, Town Meeting approved an article to set aside $100,000 from Free Cash for COVID-related expanses for the Board of Health. The original amount was much higher; however, due to the governor’s recent announcement concerning the lifting of restrictions statewide, the town manager lessened the need. In fact, the town might not need to put aside any money.
Because of the last minute change, neither the Select Board nor Finance Committee had time to make a formal recommendation, but both boards said they recommended passing the article with the original and higher amount.
Passing the article seemed like a slam dunk until Town Meeting member Joan Miller offered a motion to indefinitely postpone the article and instead allow the town manager to go to FinCom for a reserve fund transfer if necessary.
FinCom Chair Enzo Rascionato said that idea wouldn’t have originally worked, but with the amount much lower, it could be a possibility. He didn’t specifically back the motion to postpone, but said it could work.
While Town Meeting member Tony Conte favored Miller’s motion, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff reminded members how the reserve fund exists for emergencies and not anticipated expenses. He said Town Meeting members were elected to make these appropriations and not pass the buck to the town manager.
After moving the question, Town Meeting rejected the motion to indefinitely postpone, but passed the original motion to allow for the use of Free Cash for COVID-related expenses.
Before they voted, members asked questions about what happens if the money isn’t spent. Town Manager Lisa Wong said any money not used returns to the general fund. She also said, when asked about reimbursement from the federal government, it could happen, but not to rely on it.
So far, the town received $2M from the federal CARES Act, which has been extended to Dec. 31, and could receive a piece of $6M from the American Rescue Plan (but it must designated expenses through the end of 2024).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.