WINCHESTER - Two major projects in Winchester continue moving in the right direction, but the developers of both projects still have much work to do. Therefore, the Select Board granted extensions for Civico, developers of the Waterfield lot, and the Woburn-based Melanson Development Group, overseeing the project at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street, to continue their due diligence.
This week, Select Board Chair Rich Mucci notified his board the due diligence period for the Melanson Development Group expires on Monday, June 12. The developer asked the board to extended that agreement to Monday, July 31 and the board voted in the affirmative.
The project aims to turn the dilapidated structure currently on site into a 60-unit affordable housing project with two of those units rented to those making 60 percent of the Area Median Income and 14 rented to those making 80 percent of the AMI, plus 98 resident parking spaces and 16 customer parking spaces (as the development team plans to convert 6,000 square feet on the first floor into commercial space).
The town paid the previous owner(s) more than $5M to acquire the property and received $4.05M from the Melanson Development Group in its sale.
Three months ago, the board authorized the chair to sign a letter in response to the developer’s Project Eligibility Letter sent to MassHousing. Because the town and developer formed a partnership, the letter states “its enthusiastic support for the application and looks forward to working with the applicant and the Winchester Zoning Board of Appeals in the ongoing review, permitting and construction of the proposed project.”
Unlike some affordable housing, or 40B, projects, this is a team effort between Winchester and the Melanson Development Group to both add affordable housing units to the town’s Subsidized Housing Index and clean up the area at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street. It became an eyesore ever since a proposed CVS project went belly-up when neighbors took the retail giant to court and won.
Although much work has been done to date, the town writes in the letter, “it is mindful that much work remains to be done.” The developer planned on finishing his own due diligence by mid-April, but that obviously never happened, thus necessitating the extension to July 31. For the town, it notes in the letter the many issues the site raises.
“Through numerous public meetings,” the letter states, “the board is acutely aware of concerns raised by area residents on a number of issues, including, but not limited to, traffic and parking impacts…the board is confident that the ZBA and the applicant will engage in a thorough, good faith effort to address any concerns raised by area residents.”
