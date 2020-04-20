WINCHESTER - The Winning Farm project is supposed to bring two affordable units to Winchester. The developer, Ron Bonvie of Bonvie Homes, agreed to construct two affordable units. They issue lies with the units’ location.
The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), according to Town Manager Lisa Wong, had a problem with placement of the two affordable units, marked 1 and 4. The department said they were too close. The Winchester Housing Partnership Board, on the other hand, had no problem with the location of the units.
To remedy the situation, Bonvie agreed to help create an offsite affordable unit either through a donation or through a housing authority project on Chester Street. Wong recommended the board support the use of Bonvie’s pro bono services for the Chester Street project instead of a donation to the Select Board’s Housing Fund.
Although together, the two Winning Farm units will still count towards the town’s Housing Production Plan and attempt to reach safe harbor status by creating a certain number of affordable units each year. The pro bono work offered by Bonvie would be in addition to that.
The board supported the Town Manager’s recommendation.
